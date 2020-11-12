YouTube has canceled their annual Rewind video because it doesn't "feel right" in 2020. This year would have marked the 10th anniversary of the annual recap video. 2020 has been a rough year for just about everybody, and YouTube knows it, even though their platform has brought some joy to millions of people over the course of the year. Regardless, they will not take part in their annual Rewind video.

The YouTube Rewind videos are often some of the most-watched videos of the year, though in some cases, they are also the most unliked. In 2018, CEO Susan Wojcicki's own children called annual video "cringey," which she later admitted. With that being said, every Rewind video since 2012 has received over 100 million views, and that's after multiple changes over the years, especially with YouTubers earning a living on the platform.

YouTube released a statement this morning. "Since 2010, we've ended the year with Rewind: a look back at the year's most impactful creators, videos and trends," the platform said. "But 2020 has been different. And it doesn't feel right to carry on as if it weren't. So, we're taking a break from Rewind this year." The whole world has been effected by the public health crisis, and it looks like things are going to get worse before they get better this winter, which means more people are going to be spending the winter indoors as we head into 2021.

YouTube ended their statement by thanking content creators and uploaders for providing some light in these dark times. "We know that so much of the good that did happen in 2020 was created by all of you," YouTube's statement reads. "You've found ways to lift people up, help them cope and make them laugh. You've made a hard year genuinely better." As for what will go down in 2021, YouTube did not say, but many are hoping for a do-over since so much has been canceled in 2020. The entertainment industry has taken nearly all of 2020's movies and delayed them to 2021 as the world waits to see what the new year has in store for all of us.

2019 saw YouTube shake up their Rewind video with a huge montage. The new direction was a direct result of the aforementioned 2018 video, which quickly gained the most dislikes than any other video, with over 10 million dislikes in a matter of days. The main beef that viewers had was over the fact that YouTube brought celebrities on board to celebrate, rather than focusing on the content creators that drove most of the site's daily traffic over the course of the year. The platform was paying attention and went back to celebrating it content creators. You can check out the Rewind cancellation announcement above, thanks to the official YouTube Twitter account.