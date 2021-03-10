Don't look up. It's the end of the world. Without any warning, bodies begin-dropping from the sky, colliding with the ground, only to rise once more. Z Dead End has arrived.

Z Dead End from Restro Films Entertainment and Cinema Factory Inc. is written and to be directed by Robert Resto, who is also one of the producers. One Deputy Sheriff (Felissa Rose) with the help from some odd characters must fight for their lives as a small town in Colorado is invaded by bodies falling from the sky. No one knows why the zombies have arrived. Where they came from or even why they're here? The real question now is who will survive the 'rain of the dead'?

Filming is scheduled to begin later this year in Texas. The all-star cast includes actors: Robert LaSardo, George Lazenby, Robert Mukes, Felissa Rose, Brinke Stevens, Dave Sheridan, Shawn C. Phillips, John Fiore, Tina Krause, Vincent Ward, Nea Dune, Mike Ferguson, Billy Hartmann, Maximo Gianfranco, Genoveva Rossi, April Love, Bruce Soscia, Lance Caver, Aizhan Lighg, among others. Joe Castro will be in charge of special effects. Producers for the project are Robert Resto, Steven Rears, Steven Escobar and Sheri Davis.

Join the IndieGoGo campaign to help fund Z Dead End and grab some cool perks like your name in the credits, appear in the film as a zombie, snag some swag, or even become a producer.