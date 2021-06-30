Zac Efron returned to Instagram this week to celebrate the two Daytime Emmy nominations for his Netflix documentary series Down to Earth with Zac Efron. In this travel show, he journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in search of healthy, sustainable ways to live. "Feeling so grateful for these Daytime emmy nominations. So proud of this show and love the entire team behind DTE," he wrote in his Instagram story. The popular actor has been quiet on social media for the past couple months.

The Daytime Emmys were announced on June 25th, but not all of them. On Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18, more Emmy winners will be announced in the Daytime Emmy Awards Lifestyle Programming ceremony, which includes animated, nonfiction, children's, and daytime fiction programming. Zac Efron's documentary series will be recognized on these nights. The show revolves around Zac Efron and his travels around the world to France, Puerto Rico, London, Iceland, Costa Rica, Peru, and Sardinia, and focuses on themes of travel, life experience, nature, green energy and sustainable living practices.

Netflix describes the series as, "Zac Efron goes 'Green' as he travels the world in search of the secrets to good health, long life, and a higher level of eco-consciousness. But, with a considerable dose of thrill-seeking and... extreme adventures. Part Travelogue, Part Eco-Warrior Series, Down to Earth with Zac Efron is a journey of deep self and cultural awareness as the star explores how the world lives, eats, prays, plays and in some cases struggles to survive."

Zac proclaims, "I do want to stand for something in life. We're travelling around the world to find some new perspectives on some very old problems. Food, water and energy are all the main staples for modern life. We're going to see some top eco innovators to see how change is an inside job. And we're going to be eating really, really well. We need to start rethinking how we consume everything, from our food to our power. Change has to start somewhere. Maybe it's about time we all changed. It's time to get down to earth."

Season 2 has already begun production following the big Emmy nominations. The entire season will take place in Australia. Zac Efron has been sharing a behind the scenes look as he goes. And you can probably expect to see more on Instagram in the coming months leading up to the premiere.

Here we go- Down to Earth season 2! @netflixpic.twitter.com/OQlReZjFdq — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) March 8, 2021

And while we're waiting for season 2 to take us to exotic locales, we can look forward to his upcoming thriller, also set in Australia, Gold, co-starring Anthony Hayes, who co-wrote the script in addition to directing the picture.

The official synopsis reads, "Set against the backdrop of a vast, unique and unforgiving landscape, Gold is a taut thriller about greed and the lengths people will go to secure themselves a fortune. When two drifters traveling through the desert stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found, the dream of immense wealth and greed takes hold. They hatch a plan to protect and excavate their bounty with one man leaving to secure the necessary equipment. The other man remains and must endure the harsh desert climate, preying wolves and intruders, whilst battling the creeping doubt that he has been abandoned to his own fate."

Hayes promises Gold will be, "an exciting, gripping and timely tale about greed, humanity, who we are, what we've done to the world and where we are heading if we aren't careful." He continues, saying, "To have Zac Efron as my main man on this film is an absolute gift and to see what he is creating already is like nothing we've seen from him before. I can't wait to deliver this bold, visceral and cinematic film to audiences all around the world." Gold is set to be released this year.