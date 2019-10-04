Zack Snyder has shared some new details on his upcoming zombie flick, Army of the Dead. This is the first time that the filmmaker will be playing outside of the confines of a very large franchise in some time, and it's also the first time he's taking a trip back to the zombie genre since his well-liked remake of Dawn of the Dead. So this is a potentially exciting project for those who have been hoping to see Snyder do his thing. Now, the director has offered some insight as to what we can expect from his latest.

Army of the Dead is currently filming in Atlantic City. Zack Snyder took a little break recently to call into a local radio station. While he couldn't say too much, Snyder did shed a little light on the heist movie angle at play here, which is something pretty unique within the popular horror sub-genre. Here's what Snyder had to say about it.

"The movie takes place in Las Vegas. A zombie plague hits Vegas, and they're able to contain the virus to the city, they build a wall out of shipping containers around the city. And then the city falls. And six years later, one of the casino owners hires this group of zombie soldiers to go get his money that he left in a safe in the casino. So, it's kind of like a heist movie in a zombie-infested Las Vegas."

There are a few interesting notes there. For one, this isn't a global catastrophe. The zombie virus, it would seem, is contained to Las Vegas. We also understand that this isn't some crooks pulling off a heist for their own, pure personal gain. They're contractors pulling off an illegal job for a benefactor. We're guessing everything won't go off without a hitch, but it's a pretty unique way to approach both a heist movie and a zombie flick.

Between Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, Zack Snyder spent the last eight years, give or take, making massive superhero movies. This should be a nice change of pace. Netflix is putting up the cash for this one. That means anyone with a subscription will be able to stream it when it comes out, but one has to wonder if this is one they might put in theaters as well. The question is, when will we see it? Snyder addressed that, without getting too specific. Give or take, we've got about a year to wait.

Related: Zack Snyder's Next Movie Is Netflix's Army of the Dead

"It's coming out on Netflix next winter."

The stacked Army of the Dead cast features Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Garret Dillahunt, Omari Hardwick, Chris D'Elia, Hiroyuki Sanada, Raul Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, Matthias Schweighofer, Samantha Win and Rich Cetrone. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. For more with Zack Snyder, check out the full interview over at WMMR.