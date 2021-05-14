Even though the campaign to release the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League kickstarted three years ago, the official stance of Warner Bros. for a long time was that the cut had never existed in the first place. At the same time on social media, Zack Snyder continued to tease fans with snippets of what he had planned for his version of Justice League. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Snyder revealed that the people at Warner only agreed to watch the Snyder Cut last year as a preliminary to scheduling the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max.

"I said, 'Well, can I at least come in and tell you what I think the best version of this would be?' And so I went in and just kind of pitched them on finishing the movie correctly and Zack Snyder's Justice League and how we could market it and what it would mean to the fans and all that. And then they came over to my house and watched it-no one had ever seen this version of the movie. They were like, 'Okay, we're inclined to do it.'"

Snyder's comments confirm what fans had suspected all along, that Warner's decision to release the Snyder Cut now is not because they are interested in giving voice to the filmmaker's personal vision as they have claimed, but simply because they hoped Zack Snyder's Justice League would grab some eyeballs for HBO Max.

The question now is, will Warner continue to play ball, and allow Zack Snyder to finish what he had started in the DCEU by making the next two parts of his Justice League trilogy, as had been the plan from the start? In a separate interview, Snyder described Warner's current stance as still being quite "anti-Snyder", but expressed his continued love for the franchise.

"Warner Bros. has been aggressively anti-Snyder if you will. What can I say? Clearly, they're not interested in my take. But I would also say that they certainly weren't interested in - I would have said originally - in my take on Justice League. They certainly made decisions about that. I love the characters, and I love the worlds, and I think it's an amazing place to make a movie. It's glorious IP. So there's that. I don't know what could be done as you go forward other than I think the fan movement is so strong, and the fan community, [their] intention is so pure, and I really have this huge respect for it. I would hope that cooler heads would prevail with [the studio] and they would see that there's this massive fandom that wants more of that. But who knows what they'll do?"

Zack Snyder's Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ray Porter as Darkseid, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. The film is now streaming on HBO Max.