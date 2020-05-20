Zack Snyder has already reached out to the Justice League cast for additional help. It was announced today that Zack Snyder's Justice League will be released on HBO Max in 2021. DC fans are overjoyed at the moment and there are more than a few people who are apologizing for stating that it was never going to happen. With that being said, the director is going to need Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, and Ben Affleck back for some more work.

Zack Snyder has teased from the start that Ray Fisher's Cyborg was going to have a larger part in his version of Justice League. Snyder has released a ton of images and storyboards to prove his point. So it feels perfect that Fisher was the first member of the cast that he reached out to. "He was like, 'You're kidding me, right?'" recalls Snyder. At this time, it is unclear what the actors will be doing and who all will officially be needed.

Henry Cavill, who took part in the Snyder Cut official announcement this morning said he'd be more than willing to help out, so it is assumed Cavill will be on board for at least some voice over work, along with whoever else Snyder needs to get the job done. Speaking of jobs, it is rumored that this new take on Justice League is going to cost Warner Bros. anywhere from $20 million to $30 million, which is quite a bit of cash. However, they don't seem to mind as this is going to be massive for HBO Max.

As it turns out, the idea to get the Snyder Cut off of the ground came from Warner Bros. On the second anniversary of the theatrical cut's release, the studio reached to the director and his wife, Deborah, to see if they were interested in revisiting the project, which is something Snyder never thought would happen in a million years. The director thought he'd save some footage for a documentary or something else down the line. But, it was mainly due to the intense devotion from the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, who had their hashtag trending multiple times a month over the past few years.

Zack Snyder is officially back to work on Justice League, but there's still a lot of work to be done on the movie. Snyder is bringing the original crew along to work on the visual effects, which can be done from home during this time. The visual effects were something that was brought up numerous times whenever someone mentioned the Snyder Cut, usually by people who denied that the movie would ever see the light of day. Now we know that it's officially happening and it's coming soon. Hopefully a trailer and release date will be revealed in the coming weeks. The interview with Snyder was originally conducted by The Hollywood Reporter.