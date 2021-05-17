After three years of intense campaigning, Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally a reality. So you could say that Zack Snyder and his fans won. But the victory cost a great deal due to the attempts by Warner Bros. to move on from the "SnyderVerse". In a new interview with Uproxx, Snyder revealed that even when Warner gave him the green light to finish the Snyder Cut last year, he still felt tortured by the studio the whole time.

"It was cool to do the Snyder Cut of Justice League and that was fun and everything. But Warner Bros. still tortured me the whole time for whatever reason, they can't help it. I don't know why I'm such a fucking pain in their ass because I'm not trying to be, honestly... If you analyze what's happened with Warner Bros., it's not a normal situation. It's a once-in-a-generation bizarro situation! I just had an amazing experience with Netflix and it was awesome and we had a great partnership and an incredibly great experience. So the only thing I would say is that it's an unusual situation.

The main issue had always been that Warner wanted to copy the success of the MCU, while Zack Snyder was interested in a darker take on DC Comics, and envisioned a five-movie arc that would push the DCEU in drastic new directions. Snyder's approach led to movies that deeply divided critics and general audiences, even as a passionate fanbase formed around them.

While all of that was going on, Warner decided to pour oil on troubled waters by bringing in Joss Whedon to drastically alter Justice League after Snyder had to leave the project back in 2017 following a family tragedy. Whedon's cut of the film was panned by most, and reports started circulating online last year that the filmmaker had indulged in abusive actions behind-the-scenes, and the studio had enabled his behavior. Snyder goes on to explain that while he does not wish to irreparably damage his relationship with Warner, their conduct towards his movies and the time he invested in the DCEU needed to be called out.

"I don't want to get in trouble either, but I'm not going to sit here and let them act like that and not... Look, they're the ones that have been aggressive, not me. I haven't done anything. Every day they'd turn around and do some weird passive-aggressive thing. So, I don't know. It's weird. But look, like I say, I had a great time making Justice League. I'm super glad I got to finish it."

Zack Snyder's Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ray Porter as Darkseid, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. The film is now streaming on HBO Max. This news originated at Uproxx.