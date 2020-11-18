Director Zack Snyder will make his triumphant return to the world of DC movies with the upcoming The Snyder Cut, but are there any plans for him to continue in this realm of comic book movies? Well, according to the man himself, while he would love to come back for more, and is not ruling anything out, he also isn't anticipating returning to the DCEU beyond his version of Justice League. He would however consider making the move to the world of DC animation, which would certainly be a cost-effective alternative to bringing his previously planned Justice League sequel to life.

"Yeah I, listen...anything's possible, anything's possible. It's a wide-open world and I love animation, I'm a huge fan."

Warner Bros. and DC have been producing quality animation for years now, both in feature-length and series form, and no doubt Snyder's fans would love to see him lend his talents to this side of the franchise, even it meant only seeing his planned Justice League sequel ideas in animated form.

After one of the most passionate fan campaigns of all time, long-time supporters of director Zack Snyder are finally going to see his version of Justice League with HBO Max's The Snyder Cut. Snyder's take is expected to follow a similar outline to director Joss Whedon's version of Justice League that played in theaters, which picks up following the death of Superman. Batman and Wonder Woman come together to recruit the Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg in order to form the superhero team the Justice League and protect the world from Darkseid and his army of Parademons, who seek the three Mother Boxes.

Despite reshoots reportedly adding only 5 minutes of new footage, The Snyder Cut is said to be making a several substantial changes from what audiences saw on the big screen. The movie is set to feature Joe Manganiello reprising the role of Deathstroke, the arrival of Ray Porter as the tyrannical cosmic overlord Darkseid, a lot more of Cyborg's tragic story, Harry Lennix revealing himself as Martian Manhunter, and even the return of Jared Leto as the Joker, who will have a new, "road-weary" loook. The studio has put a lot of effort and capital in allowing Snyder to finally realise his vision, with reshoots reportedly costing somewhere in the region of $70 million.

Sadly, it does not sound like Snyder has been offered any future DC projects outside of The Snyder Cut with the director saying, "Listen, I'm just gonna say this: My honest answer is I don't have any expectation that there would be more movies than this. If that happened that would be amazing, but that bridge is far away and...it is what it is. Frankly, I'm cool."

Should The Snyder Cut prove to be successful and result in the Man of Steel director being brought back into the DC fold, the filmmaker already knows which famous story he'd love to adapt, "I saw a tweet recently like 'Snyder needs to stop reading Dark Knight Returns, he needs to read another Batman comic," Snyder said recently. "I almost tweeted back, I'm sure Jay [Oliva] replied like 'there aren't any others!' I'm so obsessed with that comic. I've always thought that maybe one day down the road as a one-off, just as a crusty old Batman, we'd just do it. It's a dream I have."

The Snyder Cut is set to be released around early to mid-2021 on HBO Max, with a trailer featuring new footage released yesterday. The plan is to initially release the director's cut as a four-part miniseries, with each episode being an hour long. This will then be followed by a version that combines the episodes into a four-hour movie epic. This comes to us courtesy of TheFilmJunkee.