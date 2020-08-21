More Snyder Cut footage has just been released ahead of tomorrow's full-length Justice League trailer. Wonder Woman, Cyborg, and The Flash are prominently featured in the latest look at Snyder's original vision for the movie. When compared to the first teasers for the 2017 theatrical cut, one can instantly tell that this has a darker feel, which was missing from the cut that DC fans saw in theaters. While some comic book fans were disappointed to learn that DC was sitting out of San Diego Comic-Con this year in favor of their own FanDome event, it looks like their patience is about to be rewarded.

Zack Snyder has been teasing fans all week (and for years) with the first footage of his cut of Justice League. Yesterday saw the release of a short teaser, and today, another short bit of brand-new footage has been revealed. As for what else will be revealed at DC FanDome tomorrow, that is unclear. Fans are hoping for a definitive release date for the HBO Max premiere and as to whether or not the footage will be turned into a miniseries, or just a longer cut of the movie.

The new version of Justice League has a ton of hype surrounding it, though that is not anything new. Hype for the project saw it trending on social media numerous times over the years, thanks to the dedication of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement. A documentary will more than likely be made one day about the group of Zack Snyder supporters who were able to make a major Hollywood studio change their minds and let a director go back to make the movie he originally sought out to make.

It's pretty remarkable to think of all of the things that the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement pulled off in the past few years. From donating thousands of dollars to suicide prevention and awareness, to buying advertising and San Diego Comic-Con, flying banners over San Diego and Warner Bros., to helping food banks, and bringing corporate sponsors into the game. Who would have ever thought that Subway sandwiches and #ReleaseTheSnyderCut would be trending on Twitter together? The amount of positivity surrounding the campaign is really what makes it stand out, especially since negativity seems to rule everything at the moment.

And now, all of the hard work behind the campaign to get Zack Snyder's Justice League has paid off. Tomorrow, DC fans will get their first real look at what Snyder and his crew have been assembling over the last several months, along with some more news about the project from some of its stars only at DC Fandome. From there, we'll just have to wait for HBO Max to release the long-awaited cut. While we wait for that to happen, you can check out the latest Justice League teaser above, thanks to the HBO Max YouTube channel.