Ray Fisher was full of excitement and expletives when Zack Snyder contacted him about finishing Justice League. The Cyborg actor says he's relieved that the director didn't reveal all of the language he used when he first learned of the project. Snyder officially announced the Snyder Cut last week, noting that Fisher was the first actor he contacted about coming back to finish some business. Snyder basically said that Fisher was in disbelief, which is true, but he left some information out. Fisher and Snyder appeared together during a live Vero chat over the weekend and talked about the project.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is something a lot of people felt would never happen, including Snyder. Ray Fisher would also put himself in that camp, which is why he was completely shocked to get the call from the director back in November 2019. He was so excited that he may have used a lot of expletives to convey his true feelings. He explains.

"I was happy he didn't quote me on all the expletives I said in the conversation. My mom would have been like, 'There were three pages of The Hollywood Reporter of you just [swearing].' They didn't have enough asterisks in the world to express that."

Even after Ray Fisher got off the phone with Zack Snyder, he was still unsure that Justice League would ever go back to getting worked on. This is an understandable reaction, but this is Warner Bros. and it was their idea to get the gang back to finish Snyder's original vision. Even so, Fisher still had his doubts. He had this to say.

"I mean, when you gave me the call, I was like, 'Okay, yeah, it's happening, it's happening.' But until they put the [announcement] out officially officially, you gotta have your reservations... Anything can happen, it's 2020. Like they turn around and be like, 'Yeah, we changed our mind last minute!' You never know."

Ray Fisher also spoke to Zack Snyder about how much giving him the role of Cyborg changed his life. Cyborg was originally supposed to have a much larger part in Justice League, but Joss Whedon and Warner Bros. ended up axing most of his parts. Now, the character will get the arc that he deserves. Fisher has nothing but gratitude for Snyder. You can read what he had to say below.

"He put me on. You talk to Jason, you talk to Ezra, you talk to anybody who was involved in the process, it's a life-changing situation. You're able to express yourself in probably one of the highest forms possible, and he gave us a chance in a massive way. I said to you, 'Listen man, just know, I'm not going to let you down. I will not let you down.' And I meant it, man... I was like, 'We're here to ride together. We're gonna ride this thing until the wheels fall off.'"

In the end, Ray Fisher thinks that Zack Snyder's Justice League was really the good news that a lot of people needed at this time. "People are going wild, man. There's but nothing but love," say the actor. He went on to state, "This may be the turnaround for 2020. People need something to look forward to and hope for." Fisher is right, and there's a lot of people looking forward to seeing the new cut of the movie on HBO Max next year. You can check out the interview above, thanks to the Vero YouTube channel.