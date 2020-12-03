Zack Snyder's Justice League will be released in early 2021. WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar revealed the news this afternoon after dropping some other huge 2021 release date news for their other projects. Warner Bros. will premiere its 2021 movies in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously, which has everybody talking. However, DC fans should be happy to know that Zack Snyder is almost done with his take on Justice League.

After dropping the major bombshell of the day, Jason Kilar went on to talk about other HBO Max projects. "And on the subject of HBO Max, there are so many amazing HBO original series and Max originals I'm excited about," said Kilar. The Tiger Woods HBO documentary arriving in January is incredible. And this little thing called Zack Snyder's Justice League coming in a few months as well." Snyder devotees have been waiting to get release date news for months now.

While no official release date for Justice League has been announced, it sounds like Zack Snyder and Warner Bros. will be announcing something shortly. Jason Kilar went on to talk about some of the things that subscribers can look forward to on HBO Max in the near future.

"Oh, and the return of Succession and the highly-anticipated Friends Reunion. We also have a great new crime drama coming called No Sudden Move from Oscar- and Emmy-winning director Steven Soderbergh," said Pilar. He concluded by stating, "And... ok, I'll stop there, but I have only scratched the surface in terms of the new releases HBO Max has in store. Maybe I should do another post on the bonkers library of movies and series on HBO Max?"

Justice League originally opened in theaters back in 2017, well after Zack Snyder left the project in the hands of Warner Bros. and Joss Whedon. The theatrical version was a completely different movie from what Snyder originally envisioned and it was a critical and commercial flop. DC fans were extremely upset with the way the movie ended up and almost immediately called on the studio to release the Snyder Cut, which later turned into a fully-fledged movement of positivity.

After years, Warner Bros. approached Zack Snyder about revisiting Justice League and making it on his own terms. The director was shocked and immediately took the studio up on their offer. Just recently, Snyder reunited with some of the cast members for some important reshoots, which will only add a handful of minutes to the massive 4-hour runtime. HBO Max will stream the movie in four separate installments to give DC fans the full experience of what Snyder originally intended for people to see in theaters. Collider was one of the first outlets to report on Zack Snyder's Justice League coming to HBO Max in the next few months.