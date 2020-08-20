Zack Snyder has unveiled a teaser for his original vision of Justice League. The full-length trailer, which the director has been hyping all week, will debut this weekend during the DC FanDome event. DC fans have been waiting over two years to see what Snyder originally had planned for the movie and the official release is just around the corner. The director has been able to work on the visual effects while on lockdown and will have the whole thing ready by next year, exclusively on HBO Max.

The teaser for Zack Snyder's Justice League includes live-action versions of some of the still shots he has been sharing for the past few days. The footage is crisp and already has a different feel from what the studio released in late 2017. Joss Whedon was brought on board to take over for reshoots after a family tragedy caused Snyder to leave the project. Whedon's reshoots ended up taking a lot longer than anyone expected and the final result was much different from what Snyder originally wanted to put into theaters.

As it turns out, the theatrical version of Justice League did not include a whole lot of Zack Snyder's footage, which means the HBO Max release is going to be a completely new experience for DC fans. The theatrical version was torn apart by fans and critics upon its release and many are hoping that Snyder's original idea for the movie will redeem the project as a whole, though some are skeptical that it will be able to do so. Some of these same people were also skeptical that the Snyder Cut would ever see the light of day, so we'll just have to wait and see.

While fans are excited about Zack Snyder's Justice League finally coming out, there has been some drama, though it is not connected to Snyder. Cyborg actor Ray Fisher has been pretty vocal about mistreatment on the set from DC boss Geoff Johns and Joss Whedon. Fisher claims that Johns threatened his career, while also claiming that Whedon's abusive behavior on the set was championed by the DC boss. The Cyborg actor has not been able to elaborate too much on the situation due to a non-disclosure agreement, but he has painted a pretty troublesome picture of what happened after Snyder left the movie. Ray Fisher is given quite a showcase in just this new trailer alone, and the first look footage shows Cyborg triumphant.

Zack Snyder is certainly excited to get his version of Justice League out to the world. The director constantly teased his followers with behind-the-scenes images of what he intended to put out, which in turn, kept his base positive that Warner Bros. would, at some point, reach out to Snyder. That moment came late last year, which surprised the director. And now, we're closer than ever to finally seeing Snyder's Justice League. You can check out the teaser for this weekend's full-length trailer above, thanks to Zack Snyder's Twitter account.