The release of Zack Snyder's Justice League was seen as a massive victory for the fans who campaigned for three years to get the movie made. But there was a toxic side to the fandom as well, which showed its ugly side by going after any reporter or Warner executive that was seen to be anti-Snyder on social media with threats and harassment. In an interview with Variety, WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff made it clear that such kind of behavior from fans will not be tolerated.

"We're not tolerating any of that. That behavior is reprehensible no matter what franchise you're talking about or what business you're talking about. It's completely unacceptable. I'm very disappointed in the fans that have chosen to go to that negative place with regard to DC, with regard to some of our executives. It's just disappointing because we want this to be a safe place to be. We want DC to be a fandom that feels safe and inclusive. We want people to be able to speak up for the things they love, but we don't want it to be a culture of cancelling things that any small faction isn't happy with. We are not about that. We are about positivity and celebration."

While the release of the Snyder Cut was seen as the end of the chapter for the fans who have campaigned for the movie for three years, already another online movement is growing that is demanding Zack Snyder be allowed to make his next two Justice League movies with #RestoretheSnyderVerse. Sarnoff, however, stated in no uncertain terms that there will be no more sequels for the "Snyder Cut".

"I appreciate that they love Zack's work and we are very thankful for his many contributions to DC. We're just so happy that he could bring his cut of the "Justice League" to life because that wasn't in the plan until about a year ago. With that comes the completion of his trilogy. We're very happy we've done this, but we're very excited about the plans we have for all the multi-dimensional DC characters that are being developed right now."

Sarnoff's statement is unlikely to deter fans of the SnyderVerse. Now that the studio has greenlit the first film in Snyder's planned Justice League trilogy, the call for the next two installments in the series is only going to grow louder. It will be interesting to see whether the success of Zack Snyder's Justice League will prompt Warner to give Snyder another shot at the DCEU.

Zack Snyder's Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ray Porter as Darkseid, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. The film is streaming now on HBO Max. This news originated at Variety.