Netflix has locked down Zack Snyder for a new movie following the success of Army of the Dead. It was recently confirmed that the filmmaker is set to co-write and direct Rebel Moon, an original sci-fi movie, for the streaming service. Though, the movie does not necessarily have its origins in something wholly original. As it just so happens, this will be repurposing a Star Wars movie that Snyder had been working on more than a decade ago.

As we recently learned while Zack Snyder was promoting Army of the Dead, he was, at one point, working on a new entry in the legendary sci-fi franchise. As he tells things, "It was right after they had done the prequels and before the sale [to Disney]. I just was like, 'You know what? I could fix that. I could do something.'" Just how far along the project got, and in what capacity, remains uncertain. Was he working directly with George Lucas? Was this just a pitch he was hoping to get into the right hands? In any event, when Disney did purchase Lucasfilm in 2012, everything change. Snyder went on to make Man of Steel, which kicked off a long run for him in the DC universe.

But, as the report announcing Rebel Moon confirmed, the movie "finds the germs of its origins in a Star Wars pitch the filmmaker had developed a decade ago." It is said that no meaningful conversations about advancing as part of Star Wars took place after Disney took over. It is also mentioned that Eric Newman, who is producing Rebel Moon with Snyder, explored making it a series. In the end, it has been reworked as an original story that could, if all goes according to plan, launch a brand new sci-fi franchise for Netflix.

Given that Army of the Dead already has a prequel movie coming to Netflix, Army of Thieves, as well as an anime series on the way, that makes Zack Snyder a valuable asset to Netflix. While much remains mysterious about Rebel Moon, the story will center on a peaceful colony located at the edge of the galaxy that is threatened by the armies of a tyrant who must seek out warriors to stand against this evil. Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead) and Kurt Johnstad (300) are set to co-write the screenplay with Snyder.

Star Wars, meanwhile, is in a period of major transition. It is moving away from the Skywalker saga following 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. Thanks to the success of The Mandalorian, Disney and Lucasfilm are focused on TV, with many shows coming down the pipeline over the next several years, including The Book of Boba Fett, which arrives in December.Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, Lando and The Acolyte are also in various stages of development. Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman 1984) is also set to direct Rogue Squadron, the next movie in the franchise, which is expected to film next year for release in December 2023. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.