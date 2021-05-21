While promoting Army of The Dead, director Zack Snyder made the surprise revelation that he wants to direct a porn movie...and a religious porn movie at that. Yes you did read that right. Having only just released his four-hour marathon cut of the DC's Justice League, the movie event that seems to have been in the making for a lifetime, Snyder followed this up immediately with his Netflix Las Vegas based zombie horror Army of the Dead, which stars Dave Bautista and Ella Purnell. But even with two major releases in just a few months, that doesn't mean he is about to take it easy any time soon.

Speaking to British newspaper The Telegraph, Snyder talked about two genres of movie that he hasn't yet had a hand in - porn and religion - and he even pondered on whether he could combine the two themes in one movie. To quote the now popular line: "Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the wee donkey!" While discussing his visually ground-breaking movie 300, which was released way back in 2006, he said, "That kind of appreciation of the human form is something I really warmed to."

He continued, "I've always wanted to make a religious film and a pornographic film, and I've never really yet had the chance to do either." He added, humorously, "Maybe if I could combine the two - or maybe 300 is that film, in some sense, a little bit. Or at least a primer for what that film could be."

It would certainly be something different, but I'm not sure how well it would go down with the censors in current times. The other thing to consider is that Snyder likes them long - so to speak - with his reshot and edited Justice League numbing bums with its four hour runtime, and the two hour 28 minute Army of The Dead also pushing the bar of acceptable movie length. We can only imagine what a Snyder-directed, religion-themed pornographic marathon would end up looking like.

While I'm sure this portion of the interview came with a certain amount of mirth, Snyder's 300 was tagged with the "historical soft-corn porn" tag by a number of critics on its release, similar to many of the other sword and sandal movies and TV series that came out around the same time, such as Spartacus Blood & Sand and more recently the George R R Martin fantasy Game of Thrones, which pushed the boundaries what it is acceptable to watch with your parents, even at the age of 39.

While it is unlikely that we will see Snyder dip too deep into the porn genre in its basic form, there is nothing to say he couldn't find a way to bring his strange desire to life. There is no shortage of fiction out there with blatant adult themes, and with the likes of the Fifty Shades trilogy still fresh in the memory, for better and worse, it would not take too great a leap of faith to get a movie in a similar vein green-lit with someone of Snyder's credentials onboard. The inclusion of naked nuns and the like may, however, be a stretch too far for even golden child Zack Snyder to get away with. This news originated at The Telegraph.