Zack Snyder has no time for critics who claim his Justice League fan base is toxic. WarnerMedia is preparing to release the long-awaited Snyder Cut in March after many believed it was a myth and would never happen. After leaving the original production in 2017, the director would tease images and script pages, along with other elements, to his fans on social media, letting them know that his original vision of the movie was still alive and well.

After the 2017 theatrical release, the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement really started to take shape, fueled by Zack Snyder's assurance that his vision was a real thing. The viral campaign found Zack Snyder's Justice League in trending news several times a year, where it was able to bring attention to suicide prevention and other non-profit organizations. When asked about his fans being called "toxic," Snyder had no time for it. He explains.

"I just think that's sour grapes. There's really no other way to say it. We know the people who were the architects of that narrative, and it's pretty obvious what their agenda is. Those are people that I've been held back from confronting, by wiser people in the room. Because I'd love to get at some of these characters. Some direct conversation would be nice. Just to say, one, you don't know shit about what you're talking about. And we can break down everything they've ever [said]. I can make a list. There's a few of these guys where I could just get a list of everything they've ever said, that they thought was right, and [I could tell them] every single thing they've said is wrong."

DC fans and the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement went crazy in 2020 when WarnerMedia and Zack Snyder announced the new version of Justice League was coming to HBO Max. After three long years of campaigning and raising money for good causes, Snyder's fans could no longer be ignored. However, there were some critics who claimed it was a win for "toxic fans." Snyder does not believe this is the case at all. He had this to say.

"And so, in what world do you have any credibility anywhere, to any- one? I would love the opportunity to just say to the world, and to fandom in general, who these fakers are and what should be done to them, or with them. It's just a bunch of BS. In regards to that toxic fandom, or it's 'a win for toxic fandom,' again, in what world does this 'toxic fandom' raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for suicide prevention? How is that toxic fandom? They've probably achieved more than any other fan base, [and done more] good than any other group. So I don't understand."

The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement was able to raise over $200,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which doesn't even take into account the money they raised for other charities and non-profits. Zack Snyder originally left Justice League because his daughter Autumn died by suicide, which is why they chose the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The movement took out ads during San Diego Comic-Con and even flew a banner over the annual event.

Now, Zack Snyder's Justice League is all set to be released on March 18th, 2021. It is over four hours in length and it was just announced that it will be rated R, just like Snyder promised it would be. The director has called his new version of the movie "insane" and he's really looking forward to sharing it with his fans that stuck by him throughout the last handful of years. The interview with Zack Snyder was originally conducted by CinemaBlend.