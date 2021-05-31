Believe it or not, Zack Snyder was actually working on a Star Wars movie at one point. While the Justice League filmmaker has expressed his love for the franchise in the past, he has now confirmed that he at least flirted with crafting an entry in the saga. What's more, it would have been an entirely original idea at a unique time after George Lucas finished his prequel trilogy.

Zack Snyder made the reveal during a recent interview while promoting his new movie Army of the Dead, which is currently streaming on Netflix. When asked about whispers of an Akira Kurosawa-inspired Star Wars movie from back in the day, Snyder confirmed that yes, this was a project he was working on. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Yeah... we talked about it but it never... I've been working on it, just away from the Star Wars universe, just on my own, just as a sci-fi thing... It's still a sci-fi thing, it's the same story, just now I'm letting Star Wars be Star Wars. The eleven-year-old me still wants to make that, now I just know how to, so maybe we'll see that someday."

Speaking a bit further, Zack Snyder confirmed that there would be no familiar characters in his movie. It would have been a purely original idea. "My idea was just, give me the keys and I'll take her for a spin," he said. Snyder also explained that this was at a time when no Star Wars was being made. It was after 2005's Revenge of the Sith, which wrapped up the prequels, and before Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012.

"At that time, there was no Star Wars. Star Wars wasn't really... it was the middle time. It was right after they had done the prequels and before the sale [to Disney]. I just was like, 'You know what? I could fix that. I could do something.'"

This opens a whole host of questions. What was the central story in Zack Snyder's Star Wars movie? Who precisely was he talking to about this? Did Snyder pitch George Lucas and the former brass at Lucasfilm? How far along did this get? For now, we have far more questions than answers. Though, if Snyder does eventually produce it as an original idea, we may learn a whole lot more.

Disney eventually did buy Lucasfilm for more than $4 billion. They then roped in J.J. Abrams to reintroduce the franchise to the masses with 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It kicked off a new trilogy and also paved the way for standalone adventures such as Rogue One and Solo. Now, we have even more to look forward to as tons of shows are in development at Disney+ thanks to the success of The Mandalorian. Who knows? Maybe Snyder will eventually get to put his stamp on the franchise in another way. You can hear the full interview on the latest episode of the Happy Sad Confused Podcast.