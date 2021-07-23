The Stone Quarry Productions, which is run by director Zack Snyder and his wife and producing partner Deborah Snyder, has entered into a first look deal with Netflix. The two year deal comes after the massive success that came from the partnership in this year's Army of the Dead. That project is one of the streaming service's most viewed original movies. A couple weeks ago, Snyder announced his next film, a sci-fi adventured titled Rebel Moon. The feature is included in the deal.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zack Snyder explained, "My goal and hope are to bring as much quality content as I can and do it on a giant scale. Big projects and big movies." Obviously he wants to make projects that do not have miniscule budgets. This comes as no surprise given his past work on titles like Man of Steel, Justice League and the previously mentioned Army of the Dead.

Snyder's Stone Quarry Productions company used to have a deal with Warner Bros. He served as either a director or producer of the vast majority of films based on DC Comics characters. Examples include 2009's Watchmen and many of the DC Extended Universe titles. A notable exception was Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy. The companies' partnership ended in 2019. Zack and Deborah Snyder spent some time thinking about who they wanted to work with in the future.

Deborah Snyder discussed, "For us, it was so important to find a partnership that was based on mutual respect. The creative process works best when everybody trusts each other and you can take chances and be creative. For us, we don't usually play it safe. The content we make is a little bit edgier. And I think it's important to have a good partnership and hear each other. And Netflix has given us a lot of freedom. But they've also embraced the idea of trying new things and not necessarily waiting for a success before moving ahead."

Her statement makes sense due to the production of Army of the Dead. Even before the release date, plans were made to turn the movie into a franchise. Netflix and the couple were beginning work on a German produced prequel, called Army of Thieves, and an anime spinoff. The former is expected to come out this fall while the latter is probably releasing in spring of 2022. Recently, a sequel to the original was announced.

Deborah Snyder said, "A consumer isn't going to be waiting two years for more and that is exciting. I give them a lot of credit for developing that partnership and trust."

The deal keeps the producing partners working with the head of Netflix's film division Scott Stuber. Scott oversaw Zack Snyder's feature film debut Dawn of the Dead, the 2004 remake of the 1978 zombie classic. Stuber did this when he was the vice chairman of Universal. He also helped bring Snyder's second zombie project Army of the Dead to the streamer.

Stuber released a statement that read, "I've known Zack and Deb for years and was fortunate to be part of Dawn of the Dead, his first film. I have since had the privilege of watching his career grow and see the evolving impact of his work. To see him return to his roots with Army of the Dead, which is now one of our most popular films, and build a world out of these characters with the upcoming Army of Thieves and anime series, is amazing to see. We've only scratched the surface of what's still to come and create with Zack, Deb, Wes and everyone at Stone Quarry."

In addition to the prequel and anime spinoff is the aforementioned sequel to Army of the Dead. The sequel is being developed by Zack Snyder and the original's co-writer, Shay Hatten. Production would start after Rebel Moon is finished.

For Moon, the filming process will likely begin in early 2022. Like Army of the Dead, the sci-fi pic could possibly lead to sequels. With the two IPs alone, Stone Quarry has plenty to work on. Rebel Moon is being produced alongside Eric Newman's Grand Electric Company.

If that was not enough to get excited for, an action film directed by Zack Snyder's second unit director and stunt coordinator Damon Caro. This would be Caro's first time being the leading director in a project.

While they are not opposed to making features based on established franchises, the duo feel great working on original stories. Deborah Snyder enforced the idea when she explained, "Zack is really good at world building. We've done that with the comics for so long that to do something original is the ultimate challenge and we're up for that."

The deal is the latest in a round of positive news for Zack Snyder in 2021. Earlier this year, the director's cut of his Justice League movie came out. Critics and fans alike considered it a huge improvement over the 2017 original release. The director's cut first was unveiled on HBO Max. Later, the DVD and Blue-ray versions caused the title to rise to the top of the sales charts in multiple countries, including France and Brazil.

Just this Tuesday, Netflix announced its quarterly earnings. About 75 million accounts watched Army of the Dead in the first four weeks of availability. The company's viewing metric uses two minutes as a unit of measurement. Viewing numbers exceeded the original expectations of 72 million.

Snyder is represented by CAA and Warren Dern of Sloan Offer. Snyder's company Stone Quarry is repped by CAA. This news originated at The Hollywood Reporter.