After the successful premiere of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max in March, it's looking like Warner Bros. has moved on from the "SnyderVerse." Though Zack Snyder was brought in to complete his four-hour cut of Justice League in response to a great demand from fans, the studio has not kept in touch with the filmmaker in the months after the premiere. That even includes information about the performance of the movie on HBO Max, which has reportedly been very well, although WarnerMedia hasn't divulged specific streaming numbers.

Zack Snyder explained the situation in a recent interview with Tyrone Magnus on YouTube. When he was asked if he'd heard anything else from Warner Bros. about the Snyder Cut, such as any additional opportunities to do more work for them, here's what Snyder had to say.

"Well, um...no. I haven't heard from them at all! After I released the movie, I haven't gotten a phone call. It's been radio silence. I don't...the only communication was [Warner Bros. CEO] Ann [Sarnoff]'s article after the movie was released, but that wasn't directly to me, that was to the people. So I don't know. As far as I'm concerned, let's see what happens with Discovery, and that's cool. Who knows? All I know is that as of yesterday, Justice League was #1 in the UK again, so..."

Snyder is referring to a March 2021 interview with Ann Sarnoff that saw her addressing the future of the filmmaker's work with Warner Bros. It was expressed that the studio was "happy" that they had HBO Max as a platform to allow Snyder the opportunity to "complete his vision in a four-hour movie, which is impossible to do in theaters." Even so, Sarnoff says there are no plans for Snyder to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, as the studio wants to focus on expanding the DCEU.

"I appreciate that they love Zack's work and we are very thankful for his many contributions to DC. We're just so happy that he could bring his cut of the Justice League to life because that wasn't in the plan until about a year ago," Sarnoff said. "With that comes the completion of his trilogy. We're very happy we've done this, but we're very excited about the plans we have for all the multi-dimensional DC characters that are being developed right now."

It's still a big win for both Snyder and the fans to have gotten Zack Snyder's Justice League to be released, even if that's the end of the road for the filmmaker's superhero movies at Warner Bros. Not every filmmaker can be so lucky as to complete the original vision they had for their movie, especially when a theatrical cut is met with a negative response from fans. Just ask Suicide Squad director David Ayer, who has similarly had fans calling for the studio to #ReleaseTheAyer Cut.

"We won't be developing David Ayer's cut," Sarnoff also bluntly told Variety.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is streaming on HBO Max. Don't hold your breath on Zack Snyder''s Justice League: Part 2. You can check out the full interview with Snyder on the YouTube channel for Tyrone Magnus.