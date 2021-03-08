HBO Max accidentally leaked Zack Snyder's Justice League ahead of its debut later this month, playing the four-hour superhero movie for some users who had been trying to stream Tom & Jerry. Ten days before the movie's official premiere on the streamer on March 18, many HBO Max subscribers began posting images of themselves watching the Snyder Cut. That includes a man named Doug Bass, who told The Hollywood Reporter that he was able to access the first hour of the movie before it was cut off.

"The CGI finally rivals that of Marvel and you're gonna love it. That's all im saying. No spoilers. Get excited," Doug wrote on Twitter. In a follow-up tweet, he confirmed that the error has since been fixed but further teased the quality by writing, "They figured it out and cut the feed but I can say the first hour or so of the Snyder cut is the best DC film I've ever seen."

THR also reports that their own attempt to stream Zack Snyder's Justice League had worked as well. At first, they were greeted with an error message when starting Tom & Jerry before Justice League started playing. Many other HBO Max subscribers are trying to watch the movie as well with mixed results. For some, Tom & Jerry is playing as normal when selecting it from the home screen, while others were able to catch an early viewing of the first hour of the Snyder Cut. At this point, however, it appears that HBO Max has fixed the error after almost two hours.

"Fire up 'Tom & Jerry' on HBO Max... and the #SnyderCut started to play..." tweeted THR reporter Ryan Parker.

Snyder has been teasing the upcoming release of the four-hour Snyder Cut with special character posters and teasers for each of the main stars. On the day of the leak, a new teaser and poster highlighting Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman was released in honor of International Women's Day. Other teasers and posters have recently been released featuring Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, and Ezra Miller as The Flash. We can presume that Ray Fisher as Cyborg will be coming next.

It doesn't seem that Zack Snyder's Justice League was streaming in place of Tom & Jerry long enough for anyone to make it to the ending, but Snyder has made it clear that the movie will end in a major cliffhanger. Because there were plans for the movie to launch a trilogy, Snyder had formed the ending in such a way that it opens the door for more storyline opportunities. However, Snyder has also explained that he doesn't foresee Warner Bros. ordering any more sequels anytime soon, even though there's a lot of excitement surrounding the Snyder Cut.

As of now, reps for HBO Max haven't yet commented on the leak. So as long as there aren't any more mixups, Zack Snyder's Justice League will return in its entirety when it officially premieres on March 18 on HBO Max. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.