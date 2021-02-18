Zack Snyder's Justice League is being touted as the definitive director's cut of 2017's Justice League that took three additional years to complete. It was rumored last year that Warner Bros. was investing $70 million dollars for additional extensive shoots to complete the film. But in a recent interview, Deborah Snyder, who produced the movie directed by her husband Zack, clarified that only one additional scene was shot last year for Zack Snyder's Justice League coming to HBO Max.

"People kept thinking, 'Oh, they went and shot so much more stuff' and I go, 'We literally shot one scene, like one additional [scene]. I shot three days here. That's it. That's what we captured.' It was also weird because Ezra [Miller] was shooting [Fantastic Beasts 3 at the time] and he's in the scene... So, we shot him remotely. Zack Zoomed in because he was on Fantastic Beasts. Luckily, their crew is amazing they were like, 'We'll help you!' So, we got a green screen and they had a camera feed and a Zoom. He got to direct Ezra via Zoom and we put him in."

The additional scene that was shot last year that Snyder mentions is the scene involving Jared Leto's Joker, who is visited by Batman in prison. The whole sequence is part of the alternate-reality "Knightmare" scenario first teased in Batman v. Superman, which imagines a world where Darkseid has taken over the world, and Superman has become his brain-washed general, pitting the Man of Steel against the Justice League.

While only a single new scene was added to Zack Snyder's Justice League, the filmmaker had already shot so much footage before leaving the project back in 2017 that the upcoming film is set to be four hours long. Deborah Snyder went on to explain what exactly the past year of finishing the "Snyder Cut" involved.

"The running time is just about four hours. If you think about it, about how much extra time that is, and then you think about how visual effects-heavy these superhero films are, we had to do, in six months, 2,650-some-odd visual effects shots. And normally, when you do these movies, what happens is, as you're shooting, you start turning over shots. Listen, we had a lot of assets built, but I think the way the theatrical release was done, they changed a lot of things. And through the process, as we were working on the movie, [there were] some of the things they wanted Zack to change, some of the designs of the characters. So, we want back to the original intention, of Zack's intention, in terms of the characters and had to rebuild those models. But then there were just so many shots to do."

Zack Snyder's Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ray Porter as Darkseid, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. The film arrives on HBO Max on March 18. This news arrives from Spotify.