Now that Zack Snyder's Justice League is scheduled for a triumphant 2021 debut on HBO Max, fans are wondering whether there will be any more follow-ups by Snyder to his superhero team-up movie. A recent article in the NYT regarding the future of the DCEU suggested otherwise, claiming that "at least for now, Mr. Snyder is not part of the new DC Films blueprint, with studio executives describing his HBO Max project as a storytelling cul-de-sac - a street that leads nowhere."

While fans were disappointed to hear that WarnerMedia has no plans to continue the "SnyderVerse", filmmaker Kevin Smith weighed in on the matter on his Fatman Beyond podcast, in which he alleged that the ending of Zack Snyder's Justice League is definitely not a cul-de-sac, but sets up one or more sequels.

"I happen to know that the ending that [Snyder has] got for the Snyder Cut is very not a cul-de-sac. It takes it to a weird neighborhood, but it's not a cul-de-sac. You can keep fucking going with the story based on what I've heard from a friend."

From various clues that we have gotten so far, it is very likely that the upcoming movie will end with the arrival of the fearsome villain Darkseid on Earth in search of the Anti-Life equation. In Snyder's original plans for the Justice League trilogy, the next two movies would have dealt with the League battling Darkseid and becoming a true team in the process. But times have changed. Snyder has other projects in the works now, and he recently admitted he will most likely be leaving the DCEU after Zack Snyder's Justice League.

"Look, I never thought I'd be here [finishing the Snyder Cut]. I didn't think I'd be finishing Justice League. The truth is, and it's been widely reported, and I have no issue, this is an old movie. This is a years-old movie I'm working on. The DC universe has gone and branched off and done its own thing and that's fine. As far as what I did and as far as what my vision for what I wanted to do with these characters and the journey I wanted them to go on, it's well known that I planned on more movies, five movies or something, but I'm busy. I've got a lot going on. Is it cool that the fans have so much faith in the trajectory? Yes, it's amazing, and I couldn't be happier and I'm excited for them to see Justice League so they can really drink the entire elixir of Justice League. But, would I continue? I have no plan to. But like I said, I didn't think I'd be here, so who knows?"

Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Zack Snyder's Justice League is scheduled to debut on HBO Max in 2021.