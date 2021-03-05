Henry Cavill is back as Superman in a new look at Zack Snyder's Justice League. On Twitter, Snyder posted a new video teaser of the four-hour movie showcasing what could be the final appearance of Cavill in the iconic role. After the Man of Steel gets suited up, he flies straight up into the sky as HBO Max touts the March 18 release date. You can watch the video below.

Along with the teaser video, Snyder also debuted a new Superman poster for the movie. This follows the release of a new poster and teaser that was tweeted yesterday focusing on Ben Affleck as Batman. We can presume more teasers and posters about other members of the Justice League will be coming in the following days. Take a look at the new Superman character poster below.

There have been mixed reports in recent years as to whether Henry Cavill would ever don the tights as Superman again in a new DC movie. It now seems that Warner Bros. is seeking a new Man of Steel with the recent announcement that Ta-Nahisi Coates was been tapped to write a Superman reboot for the studio. While there are plenty of rumors, it has yet to be confirmed that Cavill will return in another DC movie, so it's possible that Zack Snyder's Justice League will be the last we'll see Cavill's version of Superman.

Along with Cavill as Clark Kent and Affleck as Bruce Wayne, Zack Snyder's Justice League will feature more of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Jason Momoa as Aquaman. Other characters from the DCEU will also be showing up, such as Jared Leto as the Joker, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, and J. K. Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon.

The tumultuous production of the 2017 cut of Justice League has been well documented. Snyder had to abruptly leave the project during post-production in the wake of a family tragedy. Joss Whedon was then hired to complete the movie, but he had a much different vision for what Justice League should be. Many rewrites and reshoots drastically altered the final product, which had veered heavily from Snyder's original vision. Fans have been campaigning for the studio to release the Snyder Cut ever since.

For better or for worse, the new four-hour cut will apparently end with a major cliffhanger. This is because Snyder had originally envisioned Justice League as the start of a three-movie series similar to The Lord of the Rings. However it ends, it would seem that this cliffhanger will never be resolved either, as Snyder says he doesn't foresee Warner Bros. ordering any more sequels anytime soon. It should be noted that the original was one of the most expensive movies ever made, and it cost the studio around $70 million just to have Snyder complete the Snyder Cut, even though very little new footage had to be shot.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will begin streaming on HBO Max on March 18. The new sneak peek comes to us from Zack Snyder on Twitter.