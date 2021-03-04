Batman stands tall in a new teaser shared ahead of the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League this month. As the days to the premiere count down, Snyder took to Twitter to share the new teaser, showcasing Ben Affleck as Batman perched atop his Bat-Tank. He is then shown standing alongside the other members of the Justice League: Cyborg (Ray Fisher), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Superman (Henry Cavill), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), and Aquaman (Jason Momoa). You can watch the teaser below.

Honoring Ben Affleck and his version of the Dark Knight, Snyder also shared a character poster for him for Zack Snyder's Justice League. As Affleck's solo movie has evolved into the standalone spinoff The Batman with Robert Pattinson, this will be one of the last times we'll see Batfleck in action. He'll be seen one last time in The Flash in 2022, but as that movie will feature multiple Batmen, Affleck's appearance will likely be in a limited capacity. The character will be featured much more prominently in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Zack Snyder stepped down during the post-production process of the original Justice League, opening the door for Joss Whedon to step in and finish the movie. For better for worse, Whedon's vision came along with several reshoots and rewrites, drastically altering the vision Snyder had imagined for the movie. Ever since, fans had been campaigning for Warner Bros. to release the "Snyder Cut," and their efforts have finally paid off. It cost the studio more than $70 million to make it happen, but the four-hour cut will make its premiere later this month.

Perhaps not so coincidentally, Snyder's reveal of the new Batman-centric teaser and poster come exactly one year to the day The Batman will be released. That movie will have no storyline connections to Snyder's movies or the DCEU by introducing a new actor to play the Dark Knight. Meanwhile, Michael Keaton will also be reprising his version of Bruce Wayne from Tim Burton's Batman and its sequel in the upcoming movie The Flash alongside Ben Affleck.

Speaking about the new cut this week, Snyder confirmed that the plan originally was for Justice League to be the start of a new movie trilogy. Perhaps that's why the four-hour movie will end with what's said to be a major cliffhanger, teasing more adventures to come for the superhero team. Unfortunately, the filmmaker also stated that he doesn't foresee Warner Bros. ordering any sequels anytime soon, but Snyder still chose to finish his version of Justice League the way he had always envisioned.

"Frankly, [Justice League] was meant as the primer for another two movies - not that those movies are ever going to get photographed, I don't see that happening - and it stays true to that concept," Snyder told Total Film. "It was meant to be like Lord of the Rings and not a one-off. That's the way I think about it."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will premiere on HBO Max on March 18, 2021. The new teaser video comes to us from Zack Snyder on Twitter.