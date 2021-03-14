This is the week. We're finally getting Zack Snyder's Justice League. The Snyder Cut was once myth, but soon it will be a reality. Ahead of the big HBO Max premiere, Warner Bros. has release an insane new trailer featuring never before seen footage. The latest sneak peek teases the arrival of Martian Manhunter. Zack Snyder's Justice League will premiere on HBO Max starting March 18 at no extra cost to subscribers.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.

The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will arrive on HBO Max with a four-hour runtime, and greatly differs from the 2017 theatrical cut that was overseen by director Joss Whedon. One of the big differences is that Martian Manhunter will make his presence known amongst the iconic team of DC Comics superheroes. Harry Lennix first appeared as General Swanwick in Man of Steel and has had a presence in the DCEU ever since. We did not get to see his full transformation into Martian Manhunter, but the Snyder Cut will change all of that.

Snyder originally intended to reveal Swanwick as Martian Manhunter, with the alien using his transforming powers to disguise himself as Martha Kent at one point. Now, that big reveal has been added back into Zack Snyder's Justice League. And this latest footages teases his transformation with a pair of two glowing eyes.

This is the third trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League, and it will likely be the last before its big debut later this week. Also in the latest footage we see more of Darkseid invading earth, with Green Lantern Corps. coming on the scene to defend it. And we get to see that aforementioned scene of Martha Kent and her glowing red eyes, offering Martian Manhunter in his latest human disguise.

“I have turned worlds to dust.” Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres worldwide Thursday. #SnyderCutpic.twitter.com/y78yipoi9L — Zack Snyder's Justice League (@snydercut) March 14, 2021

The Snyder Cut leaked last week on HBO Max itself, but Warner Bros was quick to correct it. Since then, several critics and online pundits have seen the movie, with the verdict still out on whether this was all worth it. By tomorrow, we should know via Twitter if this is a worthy entry into the now defunct DCEU or if Zack Snyder's Justice League should have just stayed in the can.