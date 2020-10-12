Robin Williams' son Zak Williams, who's spent years working as a mental health advocate after his father's death, just married his longtime girlfriend, Olivia June, on World Mental Health Day. The event went down on Saturday at the Paramour Estate in Los Angeles, and Zak posted an image of the two on their special day on Twitter.

"I had the great joy of marrying my best friend @oliviajune today! It went awesome and we couldn't have tied the knot on a better day," Zak tweeted.

In a tweet of her own, Olivia responded, "Married my best friend and love of my life today. @zakwilliams you were already stuck with me forever, and now it's legally so."

Last year, Zak and Olivia had their first child, a son named McLaurin Clement Williams. The boy was named in memory of Robin, whose middle name was also McLaurin. The wedding also comes laong about two months after the six-year anniversary of Robin's death, which occurred on Aug. 11, 2014. On Instagram that day, Zak posted an emotional tribute message to his late father.

"Dad, today marks six years since your passing," Zak writes. "Your legacy lives on in your family and in those who carry your spirit within their hearts. We will continue to fight for what's good in the world, for peace, and for connecting people instead of tearing them apart. Love you so much!"

Born in 1983, Zak is Robin's first child with his first wife, Valerie Velardi. Robin would have two more children, Zelda and Cody, with second wife Marsha Graces. Last year, Cody also honored his father by getting married on July 21 --- the day that would have been Robin's 68th birthday. As for daughter Zelda, the 31-year-old continously pays tribute to her father through social meda posts as well, including one from this year on the day Robin would have turned 69.

"Today would've been Dad's 69th birthday, so to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can," Zelda posted on Instagram. "Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today."

When Robin died in 2014, his three children began working with Glenn Close and her non-profit Bring Change to Mind, an organization dedicated to ending the stigma surrounding mental illness. Each year, the group has continued to honor Robin's memory by bestowing the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award to entertainers who the Williams family feels "embodies the best sparks of Dad, still living and bringing joy." This year, it was given to Will Smith, his wife Jada, and their children.

One of the most popular performers of all time, Robin Williams is still very badly missed by people all across the world. Through his children, however, he has continued to live on. You can learn more about the Bring Change to Mind non-profit at the official website. This news comes to us from Zak Williams on Twitter.

