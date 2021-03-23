News of a Zatanna movie starting development at Warner Bros. has reignited calls from fans for Alexandra Daddario to get the titular role. Zatanna's introduction into the DCEU has been a long time coming, as many DC fans have been calling for her arrival for years. One popular casting choice that came up frequently with fans is Daddario, who has been featured in various fan art imagining how she might appear as the magical superhero.

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. confirmed that a Zatanna movie was officially in the works. It has since been revealed that Promising Young Woman writer-director Emerald Fennell will write the screenplay. There's no word yet on who might be playing Zatanna in the movie, so it was only natural for Daddario's fans to call for the Percy Jackson star to get the role.

"If Alexandra Daddario isn't cast as #Zatanna, I will have officially lost faith in Hollywood. I mean, I don't have much now as it is," says one fan on Twitter.

If Alexandra Daddario isn't cast as #Zatanna, I will have officially lost faith in Hollywood. I mean, I don't have much now as it is. 😆 pic.twitter.com/N9ooVbnKtx — ジェームズ・ウーテン™ (@James_Woo10) March 13, 2021

Another fan agrees: "If they make a Zatanna film she has to be played by Alexandra Daddario. She was born to play that role."

If they make a Zatanna film she has to be played by Alexandra Daddario. She was born to play that role. #DCEU — Joe (@Stoney_Holiday) March 22, 2021

"Oh my meow! Just reading that @emeraldfennell is developing a Zatanna movie," another tweet reads. "Just drawing up a list in my head of who I want in the tights and top hat now! Alexandra Daddario anybody?!"

Oh my meow!



Just reading that @emeraldfennell is developing a Zatanna movie.



Just drawing up a list in my head of who I want in the tights and top hat now! Alexandra Daddario anybody?! — Cage Fighting (@CageFightingPod) March 22, 2021

"So it's a Zatanna movie and not a series as we originally thought," says another fan. "And a brilliant director attached to it! Now we just wait to see who will be cast as the lead. I still want a certain Daddario in the role."

So it's a Zatanna movie and not a series as we originally thought. And a brilliant director attached to it! Now we just wait to see who will be cast as the lead. I still want a certain Daddario in the role.https://t.co/DcpKJ1aC97 — CK61938™ (@CK61938) March 22, 2021

Pleading directly to the movie's screenwriter, another fan writes: "@emeraldfennell Can you consider Alexandra Daddario as zatanna?"

@emeraldfennell Can you consider Alexandra Daddario as zatanna? 👀👀👀 — Nero (@Alejand51891621) March 22, 2021

"@emeraldfennell Zatanna as alexandra daddario please please please," another fan tells Fennell, including several fan art images of Daddario as Zatanna for emphasis.

Echoing many other tweets, another fan writes: "now that a film is being made just want to put this out there: ALEXANDRA DADDARIO AS ZATANNA."

now that a film is being made just want to put this out there: ALEXANDRA DADDARIO AS ZATANNA pic.twitter.com/UziE00AHlU — tfatws (@SlytherinShank) March 22, 2021

While Daddario is a popular pick with many DC fans, she's not the only name making the rounds. Some of the other names suggested by fans include Eiza Gonzales, Ana De Armas, and Anya Taylor-Joy. We will likely see these fan debates continue on social media until a name is officially announced for the lead role in Zatanna.

Daddario is known for her role as Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson series, with her other movie credits including Texas Chainsaw 3D, San Andreas, and Baywatch. She also had recurring roles on the TV shows True Detective, American Horror Story: Hotel, and White Collar. As far as superhero roles, Daddario voiced Lois Lane in last year's animated movie Superman: Man of Tomorrow as well as The Wasp in the 2016 video game Marvel Avengers Academy.

Daddario can next be seen in a starring role in the upcoming romantic crime movie Die in a Gunfight opposite Diego Boneta. As for Zatanna, there's no word yet on when the superhero movie will start filming, with or without Daddario in the lead role.

Alexandra Daddario is an obvious but perfect choice for Zatanna. Anya Taylor-Joy as Batgirl. — (he/him) Mister MIRACLE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@MisterMIRACLE17) March 13, 2021

I think Alexandra Daddario should definitely play Zatanna in Zatanna movie DCEU 👈🙏🙏👍💯 pic.twitter.com/kLc92DNAUZ — Jimmy Ramos (@jimmylegends34) March 22, 2021

Oooooh looks to be happening!!! #Zatanna



Now we cast Anya Taylor Joy (if she’s done with Marvel) or Alexandra Daddario and call it a day. https://t.co/6jDA1DVwbh — Pop Culture Leftovers 🅿️🆑 (@PCLeftovers) March 22, 2021