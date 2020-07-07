Despite a shaky start with the DC Cinematic Universe, fans have a lot to be excited about at the moment. With the likes of Joker demonstrating that DC still has a lot to offer outside of shared universes, as well as the impending release of Wonder Woman 1984 and James Gunn's upcoming Suicide Squad, the Marvel rival have clearly upped their game. Well, this effort in game-upping continues, as new rumors suggest that the studio is looking to bring Constantine back to the big screen, and introduce audiences to the superhero Zatanna.

To celebrate, talented artist BossLogic has created a new work of fan art that envisions Baby Driver and [Alita: Battle Angel} star Eiza González as the titular lead of a Zatanna movie and, if that were not already enough, also brings back Keanu Reeves as Constantine for the imagined DC adventure.

"Quick mock up of @eizagonzalez #zatanna I have wanted her as a few characters over the years, I think she would shine here too."

The artist believes that Eiza González would make the best Zatanna, and puts the character center stage. Donning a comic book accurate costume, with a few little hints as to her magical abilities, the fan art adds Keanu Reeves as John Constantine into the mix and is sure to have fans excited to see the two characters come together on the big screen.

The rumors claim that development is now underway on a standalone Zatanna movie, which is said to be completely separate from the upcoming Justice League Dark series that J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot are producing for HBO Max. While it has not yet been confirmed, it is likely that Zatanna will feature as one of the leads in the series. The character made her debut in DC Comics back in 1964, and has made appearances in a number of animated series including Batman: The Animated Series, Justice League Unlimited and Young Justice. Zatanna has also appeared in live-action several times, however, should this rumor prove accurate, the Zatanna movie would mark the character's cinematic debut.

With regards to the Constantine movie, Warner Bros. is reportedly teaming with J.J. Abrams to produce a new live-action take, with Abrams attached as a producer alongside his production company Bad Robot. While it is unclear at the moment whether the studio is looking to bring back Keanu Reeves in the title role, in the past the actor has stated his desire to return, and with the audiences love for Keanu Reeves still at an all-time high, it is likely that Warner Bros. will be contemplating it.

Released back in 2005, Reeves' Constantine follows an ordinary man with an extraordinary gift who must save the planet from evil. Unknown to most people, the world is crowded with spirits both good and evil who walk among us in human guise. One of the few who can see these spirits is John Constantine, but the responsibility of his vision is more than he can stand, and, as a teenager, he attempts to take his own life. Saved from death, Constantine must now atone for his actions by acting as a guardian in the middle ground between Paradise and Hell and becoming a detective of the occult. The movie was not met particularly well by critics but has since gained a passionate following, particularly with the increasing popularity of star Keanu Reeves.

For now, we will have to wait and see what comes to fruition with both properties, but Warner Bros. would be wise to listen to Boss Logic.