Somehow fans convinced Disney+ and Marvel Studios to release the unthinkable. Today, we get the Zemo Cut, which features one hour of Baron Zemo dancing at a club as only glimpsed on last week's episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The brief sight of Daniel Bruhl grooving to tunes inside a nightclub was too little for MCU fantastics who lost their mind over the viral footage. They demanded more, and Disney+ delivered with an official 60-minute buffet of Baron Zemo gyrating on the dance floor.

Marvel fans and True Believers spent the better part of last week pestering Marvel Studios and Disney to release the Zemo Cut. The requested footage shows Baron Zemo cutting a rug for an extended period of time, getting his groove back on the dance floor of a club in Madripoor. Now that wishes have been granted, is it everything that could have been hoped for?

Pretty much. The hour long clip is satisfying enough, offering an extended delve into The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3 titled 'Power Broker'. The dance footage adds zero to the plot, but perhaps it makes Zemo more empathetic and likable. If nothing else, it is binging a big smile to quite a few faces as we await episode 4, which drops tonight/tomorrow.

'Power Broker' debuted last Friday. And Marvel Fans can feel some of the same excitement that the Snyder Cut fans experienced when they got their extended Justice League cut on HBO Max a few weeks back. It became known fairly quickly that a Zemo Cut existed, when Bruhl spoke with Entertainment Weekly about his return to the MCU. He offered this take, which lit quite a few MCU fans up.

"It's so hysterical. [That moment] was improvised when I saw the crowd dancing, going loco. I felt the beat and was like, Zemo has been sitting in a dodgy German prison cell for years. So, he needs to let off some steam and show his moves. Let's go for it,. I enjoyed so much the reaction of Anthony [Mackie] and Sebastian [Stan] looking at me. Still, I was 100 percent sure that they would cut it out [of the show]."

That, they did not. And the scene was so popular with fans, they now have a full hour of Daniel Brühl blowing off steam after his Baron has spent years in a German jail cell. The actor continues, saying this.

"I was really surprised and happy that they kept it. It was a long dance. There's more to it, but they cut this little moment. I didn't know what was happening, but I then received all these messages from my friends cracking up. My friends who know me well know I'm an embarrassing, passionate dancer on the floor but it would be different moves. It would be the Spanish side of me kicking in and doing some matador, flamenco moves, going down on my knees. Highly embarrassing for my friends."

Sounds like Baron Zemo may have even more dance moves to bring to the floor if the opportunity presents itself in the future. For now, MCU fans will have to be content with the one full hour they have been graced with. You can see more of Daniel Bruhl when he returns in this weekend's all new episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. There's only three episodes left.