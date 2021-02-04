Zendaya hasn't seen ger own Dune remake yet, but she admits to being a Dune franchise "nerd" now. Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited big screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's iconic sci-fi novel was supposed to open in theaters this past December for Christmas. However, the public health crisis forced Warner Bros. and Legendary to delaythe movie until this fall. As for if it will be able to keep its 2021 release date, that is unclear at the moment.

While Zendaya Coleman hasn't seen the new Dune movie yet, she is excited for herself and fans to finally watch what Denis Villeneuve has done with the source material. "It's such a beautiful thing and I'm geeking out like everyone else. I can't wait to see it and I can't wait for people to see it. It's special," said the actress in a new interview with Stephen Colbert. She added, "I have become a Dune nerd, for sure. I'm very, very excited. I feel so lucky- incredibly lucky-to be a part of it."

Zendaya portrays Chani, a Fremen woman who is the love interest of Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides in Dune. As for working on the set, Zendaya says that the cast and crew had a blast, despite some of the harsh weather conditions in Wadi Rum, Jordan. "Everyone is so lovely. Timothee has become one of my closest friends and he's lovely and so talented," Zendaya said. "Timothee would come in with his little speaker and everybody would start coming in and then we'd just start dancing." She went on to add that Javier Bardem has some pretty serious dance moves.

In an interview from August 2020, Zendaya revealed that she did not have a large part in Dune. "Dune was incredible," she says. "I wasn't in it very much, so when I was watching the trailer, I was like, 'Oh my gosh!'" Zendaya says she reached out to Timothee Chalamet after the first trailer dropped to share her excitement for him. There is a lot of pressure on the movie to do well at the box office, while staying true to Frank Herbert's dense source material, but Zendaya seems confident that Denis Villeneuve was able to pull it off.

While Zendaya might not have a large role in Dune, she could possibly have an expanded role if Denis Villeneuve is able to complete the sequel. The director has always planned on making the first book into two movies, though that could be in jeopardy at the moment, due to the volatile conditions of the entertainment industry. More than 60% of movie theaters in North America are still shut down, and Villeneuve wants Dune to premiere in theaters to give viewers the full experience. He is not interested in Warner Bros. releasing the movie in theaters and HBO Max on the same day, so we'll just have to wait and see what happens. You can watch the interview with Zendaya above, thanks to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert YouTube channel.