Zendaya has certainly had a huge rise to stardom in the last few years, appearing in The Greatest Showman, the Netflix series Euphoria, two Spider-Man movies with another one the way, and also the remake of Frank Herbert's Dune. You can always tell just how popular someone is when they can have their name speculatively floated on the internet in relation to a movie that probably will never be made, and they still end up addressing the rumor in unrelated interviews. One such instance happened when Zendaya was speaking to Empire Magazine about her upcoming role in Dune, and the subject of her playing one of the leads in a sequel to Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill came up.

It was last year that Vivica A Fox, who played assassin Vernita Green in Kill Bill, told NME that she would cast Zendaya as Green's vengeful daughter in a third installment of Tarantino's story. The third movie would supposedly see Green's daughter, who saw her mother be killed by Uma Thurman's Beatrix Kiddo, go looking for revenge for her mother's death.

In that interview, Fox said about casting Kill Bill: Vol. 3, "So I went, Zendaya! How hot would that be? And that would probably green light this project. Her and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt, and I love her. Hopefully now we can put that out, like 'Tarantino, cast Zendaya!' And spark his interest to put it on the fast track."

In her Empire interview, Zendaya cleared up that although it is flattering the comment was nothing with any substance. "I saw that!" Zendaya said. "I was quite honored that she would say that. Obviously she's incredible and I'm very flattered that she would think of me. But, you know, it's just an idea. The internet kinda takes things and runs with it."

Tarantino has been contemplating a third Kill Bill movie for some time now, going so far as to say he had even discussed it with some of the original cast members back in 2019, and the prospect of Kill Bill 3 raised it heads recently when Tarantino commented that he would be keeping a sequel in the family by casting Thurman's daughter Maya Hawke as Beatrix's daughter.

"Well I just so happen to have had dinner with Uma Thurman last night, we were at a really cool Japanese restaurant," Tarantino said last year in The Hollywood Reporter. "She was bragging about me, and I was bragging about her, it was a lovely night... Well I do have an idea of what I would do. That was the whole thing, conquering that concept... exactly what's happened to the bride since then, and what do I want to do. Because I wouldn't want to just come up with some cockamamie adventure - she doesn't deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard. Now I have an idea that actually could be interesting - I wouldn't do it for a little bit though... It would be like at least three years from now or something like that. But look, it is definitely in the cards."

So it could be that we do get to see a Kill Bill 3 at some point, but as of this moment, it probably wouldn't be featuring Zendaya. This news originated at Empire.