The long-time coming Zeroville has finally released a trailer. The James Franco (The Disaster Artist) directed film was originally picked up by Alchemy for distribution in 2014, but after the company went under, Zeroville's fate was left up in the air. Now, under the online-based myCinema, the comedy-drama is getting a theatrical release in September 2019.

Based on Steve Eirckson's novel by the same name, Zeroville follows Vikar (James Franco), a wide-eyed innocent in love with the movies. The film follows his trip to the heart of a transitioning Hollywood in 1969 where the studio system is in decay, and a new generation of brash filmmakers are on the rise.

Related: Lost James Franco Movie Zeroville Is Finally Getting Released

Vikar is a naïve newcomer with nothing but his 'outsider' past and a huge tattoo of Montgomery Clift and Elizabeth Taylor from his favorite film, 1951's A Place in the Sun tattoo on his shaved skull. He is driven by the "allure of cinema to the glittering temptations of Zeroville; a town where anything goes." He finds work building sets, and then as an apprentice editor.

He is obsessed with filmmaking, and it ultimately sends him on a spiraling journey. The trailer introduces us to "the parasites, the punks, the wannabes, the power-brokers and the crazies" Vikar encounters along his journey.

Franco's second film about making films stars Seth Rogen (Long Shot) as Viking Man, Vikar's "gatekeeper to all the right parties and a cigar-chomping surf hippie." Jacki Weaver (Silver-Linings Playbook) stars as the foul-mouthed industry veteran Dotty. Danny McBride (This is the End) is the sinister Financier and Sharon Tate murder investigator, Detective Slim. Craig Robinson (This is the End) is the intellectual cinephile, The Burglar. Joey King (The Kissing Booth) is an angry teen punk-rocker. The sexy femme fatale Soledad is played by Megan Fox (New Girl). Soledad is the haunted 'dame,' that triggers Vikar's "breathtaking dive into the captivating world where movies are made." As his obsession with film deepens, so does his fascination with Soledad, and the odd romance has them discovering just "how hard it is to live in the blurred boundary between reality and illusion."

The 127 Hours actor previously starred in and directed The Disaster Artist. The film was based on the making of the notoriously horrible film The Room. Unlike its source material, The Disaster Artist went on to earn him a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy. The film was also nominated or Best Motion Picture in the Musical or Comedy genre as well as garnering a nomination for an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Zeroville is written by Paul Felton and Ian Olds, the minds behind Burn Country which also featured Franco. Michael Mendelsohn (Vengeance: A Love Story and the upcoming Running With the Devil) will produce alongside Vince Jolivette and Caroline Aragon. Jolivette and Aragon have both worked alongside Franco before. Jolivette was a producer on The Disaster Artist, and Aragon served as assistant director and producer on two of Franco's directorial projects, As I Lay Dying and Child of God. You check out the psychedelic trailer from My Cinema. Zeroville hits theaters in September 2019.