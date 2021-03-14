Avatar has just overtaken Avengers: Endgame to reclaim the title of the highest-grossing movie of all time, and Zoe Saldana is celebrating the monumental occasion. Saldana, who appears in both movies, has the distinction of starring in the two highest-grossing movies ever released, regardless of which one of the two is currently on top. A big win for her either way, Saldana has since reacted to the news with a congratulatory post on Instagram.

"Biggest Congrats to [Avatar] for becoming, once again, the number 1 movie of all time," Saldana writes in the caption. "China, we owe you one! To know that I am a part of "The Two Biggest Movies Of All Time" is humbling to say the least. To all my fans and fans of [Avatar] and [Avengers: Endgame]. Thank You! Gracias! Grazie!"

Saldana's response follows both Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers congratulating director James Cameron and producer Jon Landau on reclaiming the box office crown. The Marvel Studios account tweeted "we love you 3000," while the Russo Brothers wrote on Twitter: "Passing the gauntlet back to you... [James Cameron]." They also included artwork from BossLogic effectively illustrating the new record-holder.

As it stands now, Avatar is the king of the box office with more than $2.8 billion grossed in worldwide ticket sales. Avengers: Endgame isn't too far behind with $2.798 billion made at the box office. That of course means Endgame could still very well take back the lead if Marvel Studios ever decides to rerelease the blockbuster movie in theaters, a move that seems inevitable to happen at some point in the future. For now, however, it's Avatar's time to shine once again.

Released in 2009, Avatar was written and directed by James Cameron. Saldana co-stars as Neytiri, the daughter of the leader of the Omaticaya. The cast also includes Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Rodriguez, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, and CCH Pounder. In addition to very high ticket sales, the acclaimed movie pulled in universal praise and won three of its nine Academy Award nominations.

Several Avatar sequels are currently in the works, so Cameron and company are set to keep the billions flowing for years to come. Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 have already completed principal photography, with the former to be released on Dec. 16, 2022, and the latter following on Dec. 20, 2024. Additionally, at least two more sequels are also scheduled to be released in 2026 and 2028. Saldana reprises her role in the sequels along with several other original cast members.

Titanic, another epic directed by Cameron, stands as the third-highest grossing movie of all time at $2.19 billion. In order, the rest of the titles that make up the top 10 are Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avengers: Infinity War, Jurassic World, The Lion King, The Avengers, Furious 7, and Frozen II.

Let us join Zoe Saldana and the fans in wishing congrats to Avatar on winning the No. 1 spot at the box office once again. This news comes to us from Zoe Saldana on Instagram.