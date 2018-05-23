A power outage is never ideal and, depending on the situation, can be rather frightening. Now, imagine if an official government body decided to send you a warning that zombies were in the area as well during a power outage. That will certainly add to the confusion and potential horror of the situation, as unbelievable as it would be. Yet, that's exactly what happened during a recent power outage for residents of Lake Worth, Florida. Here's the message that was sent out by the cities official alert system.

"Power outage and zombie alert for residents of Lake Worth and Terminus. There are now far less than seven-thousand-three-hundred-eighty customers involved due to extreme zombie activity. Restoration time uncertain."

This wasn't some sort of clever joke on the part of city officials. At some point, the city's emergency alert system was compromised and someone thought it would be funny to insert zombie alerts into some of the programs pre-programmed messages that are sent out for a variety of given scenarios. Lake Worth public information officer Ben Kerr had this to say in a post to a community Facebook page for the city.

"7880 customers were effected, power was restored within 27 minutes. We are looking into the reports that the system mentioned zombies, I want to reiterate that Lake Worth does not have any zombie activity currently and apologize for the system message. Protective Relays operated as designed to isolate a fault within the boundaries of a main system Transformer. The restoration process started within 16 minutes, with full restoration occurring at 27 minutes. Engineering will perform a full review of the transformer prior to return it to service."

Ben Kerr also spoke with Gizmodo and said that this has actually been a recurring issue for the city. "We first became aware of the zombie messages during Hurricane Irma," Kerr said. Following this latest incident, they feel confident that they have finally managed to scrub all of the zombie messages from their system. Though, the city still has no idea who actually managed to mess with their system in the first place. Kerr wants to make it clear that the system itself is in no way compromised.

"The actual power systems were not in any way compromised. This is a separate messaging system that at some point has been compromised. They just added a zombie fantasy."

Hawaii experienced a false warning in regards to a ballistic-missile in January of this year. Though the incidents were similar in a sense, the idea of a missile, which could actually happen, is a bit more frightening. Kerr jokes, "Hopefully the next time there is a zombie invasion alert it will be a real zombie invasion." You can check out the actual alert that was sent out for yourself below. This news comes to us courtesy of Gizmodo.