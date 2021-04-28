After a very long wait for genre fans, The Zombie King, a horror comedy movie starring former child stars Edward Furlong and Corey Feldman, is finally getting a DVD release in North America. Filmed in 2011 and originally released on DVD in Germany in 2013, the movie is directed by Aidan Belizaire. George McCluskey penned the script with a story by Jennifer Chippindale and Rebecca-Clare Evans. The DVD is set to release on May 4, 2021, and you can watch the official trailer below.

A logline for The Zombie King reads: "In an attempt to bring his wife back from the grave, an ordinary man turns to voodoo and summons Kaifu, the God of malevolence. He makes a pact to destroy the underworld and bring chaos to the Earth and in return, he will become "The Zombie King," walking the Earth for eternity with his deceased love. Now, with a town overrun by the undead and the government's shoot-on-sight policy, a band of misfits must fight for their lives and unravel the mystery in stopping The Zombie King."

Along with Edward Furlong and Corey Feldman, The Zombie King stars George McClusky, David McClelland, Micahel Gamarano, Seb Castang, Rebecca-Clare Evans, Jennifer Chippindale, Jon Campling, and Forbes KB.

Corey Feldman began his career as a child actor, which includes a starring role as Jason Voorhees' nemesis Tommy Jarvis in Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter. He will reunite with some other stars from the horror franchise in the upcoming meta-horror movie 13 Fanboy. Directed by Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning star Deborah Voorhees, the movie features a variety of Friday the 13th series stars. Details on Feldman's role have not been revealed.

Last year, Feldman debuted his new documentary My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys. The movie held its world premiere on the eve of the ten-year anniversary of Corey Haim's death. Produced by Feldman and Arthur Jameson and directed by Brian Herzlinger, the documentary chronicles Feldman's allegations that he and Haim were sexually abused as child actors in the entertainment industry. Haim died of pneumonia in 2010.

As for Furlong, another former child star best known for Terminator 2: Judgment Day, the actor briefly reprised the role of John Connor in the 2019 sequel Terminator: Dark Fate. His work in the horror genre includes a lead role in Pet Sematary Two, playing a new version of The Crow in The Crow: Wicked Prayer, and a starring role in the Night of the Demons remake. He is also known for his roles in American History X, Detroit Rock City, and The Green Hornet.

"I shot for one day," Furlong said of his controversial cameo in Terminator: Dark Fate in a 2019 interview. "And, yeah, we did some CGI. They paid me. So, I mean, ya know. It kinda bums me out. Cause I'd love to do a whole one and make a shit-ton of money. I would love to do more, but we'll see what happens." The Zombie King will be released on DVD in North America on May 4, 2021, courtesy of BayView Entertainment.