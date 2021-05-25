Zack Snyder is certainly not someone who doesn't follow up on his ideas, and he has been proving this once more by confirming that the zombies in his new Netflix movie, Army of the Dead, do more than just kill and eat people - they also have sex with each other. Yes, that's right. Crusty, gruesome undead fornication does take place in Snyder's zombie apocalypse, which is not usually a subject that is broached very often in this type of movie. Continue on for minor plot spoilers.

While Zack Snyder has recently being talking of his desire to take a dip into some kind of religion based porno, and is no stranger to gore and nudity from his time at the helm of the brutal 300, I don't think anyone was expecting that his undead monsters would be getting jiggy with it in Army of The Dead, which started streaming on Netflix this month. In an interview with Esquire magazine, the Justice League director revealed that the appearance of a zombie fetus in the movie is in fact the direct result of a little necrophilic lovemaking.

"I believe that some zombie love happened, some sweet zombie lovemaking," he said. "I don't know if it was sweet. It was probably pretty aggressive." He went on to comment on the evolution the alphas in the movie and how they are more than capable of creating their own offspring and lives because of that evolution. "They're like a better us," he said. "They're no longer destroying their environment. They're not fighting with each other. They're less bad for everybody. They're less toxic."

As with many of Synder's movies, Army of The Dead has barely risen its head from a shallow grave before everyone is eager to know if there will be a sequel and what will happen in it if there is. As the Snyder Cut of Justice League shows, as a director he is more than willing to go the extra mile and add the extra hour to make the film as big and loud as possible to keep audience attention. Army of The Dead is no exception as the director has hinted in numerous interviews that he has included many threads dangling that could lead to sequels, including mention that there is a robot zombie in the movie which would form part of his "big, giant, crazy" follow up, if he can only get Netflix to agree to greenlight it.

I suppose much of that is going to depend on how well Army of The Dead does on the streaming platform, and with early reviews and audiences seeming to love it - even if it does have an epic runtime that some complained they just didn't have time to invest in - it may well be a question of when Snyder returns to his apocalypse rather than if. The real question is if Snyder can manage this kind of length on his first outing, exactly how long is his "big, giant, crazy" second installment going to be? Army of The Dead and all of its - thankfully off-camera - zombie banging is streaming now on Netflix, starring Dave Bautista and Ella Purnell.