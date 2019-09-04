Could Bill Murray be making a return in Zombieland Double Tap? Director Ruben Fleischer may be hinting at just such a thing. The highly-anticipated sequel is set to arrive in theaters next month. It's been a decade since the original horror/comedy classic hit theaters and, at long last, a follow-up is on the way. Much of what we're going to see remains mysterious, but we perhaps shouldn't rule out a little appearance from Murray.

As many fans will surely recall, Bill Murray had one of the most memorable cameos of all time in the first Zombieland, playing himself for a few excellent scenes. That is, until Jesse Eisenberg's Columbus shot him and killed him. But why couldn't Murray re-appear this time around as a zombie? Ruben Fleischer recently touched on the topic of Murray in an interview and teased fans with something special for those who stay to the end. Here's what he had to say.

"I share that love of Bill Murray in the first one. I don't know how you could ever top that, but if someone were to stay to the finish of the film, perhaps they might see something a little special..."

Is this going to be a post-credit scene of some sort? It's tough to say, but the seed has, at the very least, been planted. It's worth noting that a rumor cropped up early in the movie's development that stated Bill Murray and his Ghostbusters co-star Dan Aykroyd would both have a cameo appearance in the sequel. With Ghostbusters 2020 coming down the pipeline, that would certainly be timely and undoubtedly a crowd-pleasing moment.

Ruben Fleischer, who is coming hot off the success of Venom, returns to direct the sequel. The original cast members, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrellson and Abigail Breslin, are also set to return. They'll inhabit a post-apocalyptic wasteland that has changed a lot over the years. Not only have they managed to survive for a whole decade, but they will have new challenges to face down in this upcoming adventure. As Fleischer explains, the zombies will have evolved during the last decade.

"There is an evolution of the zombies and they go in different directions, each with their own kind of personality."

Zombieland, released in 2009, was a critical and commercial success. The movie brought in a solid $102 million take at the global box office, working from a middling budget of $23 million. It took longer than many would have expected for the sequel to get going, in part due to the cast's busy schedule. At one point, a pilot for a TV series was made at Amazon, but it wasn't picked up to series. Original writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick also returned to pen the sequel. New cast members include Zoey Deutch, Luke Wilson, Thomas Middleditch and Rosario Dawson. Zombieland: Double Tap is set to arrive in theaters on October 18. This news comes to us via Total Film.