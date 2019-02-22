The cast of Zombieland Double Tap continues to grow. Luke Wilson has signed on for a mystery role in the sequel, which is currently in production. It's been nearly ten years since the first Zombieland arrived, providing us with one of the more memorable and beloved modern horror comedies. It took a long time to get the follow-up off the ground, but after much waiting and anticipation, the pieces finally have fallen into place and Sony is assembling a solid ensemble to join the returning core cast.

According to a new report, Old School and The Royal Tenenbaums star Luke Wilson has boarded the cast in an unspecified role. He joins other new additions such as Zoey Deutch (Set It Up), Rosario Dawson (Daredevil) and Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley). For that matter, none of the new stars who have signed on for Zombieland 2 have had their roles disclosed. For the most part, the studio is keeping the details under lock and key until the time is right. We've waited this long. Why go spoiling the surprises now?

Luke Wilson hasn't been in projects that have garnered the level of attention as some of his earlier ones did over the past handful of years, but he's still worked very steadily. Some of his recent credits include HBO's Roadies, which was short-lived, as well as Adam Sandler's The Ridiculous 6 and last year's Arizona, starring alongside Danny McBride. Wilson has also secured a role in the DC Comics series Stargirl as Pat Dugan. In 2019, the actor will be featured in the adaptation of The Goldfinch, as well as All the Bright Places. With this now on his docket as well, it's shaping up to be a pretty big year.

While many of the details in regards to the sequel are being kept under wraps, the story will see the world a full decade into the zombie apocalypse, with our same group of heroes contending with new threats, both human and undead alike, as they make their way through the wasteland that once was our world. All four of the core original cast members, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin are returning. Much of the issue in getting the sequel going over the years has been trying to get their schedules to line up, as they've all remained very busy and in-demand in the years since the original was released.

Ruben Fleischer, who is coming hot off of Venom, which dramatically exceeded expectations at the box office with $855 million global haul, is returning to direct. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who scripted the original and have since gone on to pen both Deadpool movies, also returned to write the screenplay. Zombieland: Double Tap is currently set to hit theaters on October 11. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any new information on the project is made available. This news was first reported by Variety.