Don't get your hopes up too high just yet, but it looks like Zombieland 2 may finally be coming out next year. This is a project we've heard a lot about over the years and, once or twice a year, we get an update that makes it seem like we might see the movie become a reality someday. Now, writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese have revealed that Zombieland 2 may be released next year, with the original cast returning.

Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who wrote the first Zombieland, are currently promoting the release of Deadpool 2. During a recent interview, they were asked about the status of the long-in-the-works sequel and, while they couldn't give official confirmation, Wernick played it a bit coy and said that they could be looking to both shooting and release the movie next year in honor of the 10th anniversary of the first movie. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We're going on the tenth anniversary of Zombieland. Zombieland came out October of 2009. We don't know what you get someone for their tenth anniversary, but it may be a Zombieland 2. The hope is that we're shooting that thing early 2019 for an October of '19 release, with the original cast, by the way."

Last year while promoting Life, the writing duo revealed that they regularly pester Sony about making Zombieland 2 happen. It appears as though all of that pestering may have actually done some good, based on these new comments. While the studio hasn't made an official announcement, this sounds like a more firm plan than we've heard from them in the past. So again, let's not get too ahead of ourselves, but this may really be happening this time.

Part of the issue has been the cast. Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson are all very busy. Specifically, Eisenberg and Stone have both gone on to become very prolific and in-demand talents in the years since the first movie was released, so it's surely been hard to lock them down for a Zombieland sequel. But it seems as though the scheduling may have been worked out. There is no word currently on whether or not director Ruben Fleischer, who most recently shot the Venom movie with Tom Hardy, would return to helm the sequel.

Zombieland currently sits at an impressive 90 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and made $102 million upon its release in 2009. Considering the reported $23 million budget, Sony probably made a decent profit. At one point, Amazon was looking to turn the movie into a TV show, but that only made it as far as a pilot and never went to series. We'll have to wait and see if the studio makes some kind of official announcement in the near future, but Zombieland 2 is very much alive and could see the light of day sooner than we may have thought. This news comes to us courtesy of Vulture.