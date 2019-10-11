The first wave of reactions for Zombieland Double Tap has arrived. The long-awaited sequel recently held its premiere, with several people weighing in on social media afterward. So how'd it go? If these first thoughts on Twitter are any indication, this is going to be a fun-filled nostalgia blast and very likely what the fans have been waiting for.

While there aren't a ton of reactions up online, the ones that we do have all seem to skew positive. All of them say Zombieland 2 is a great deal of fun, with the word nostalgia coming up a couple of times. Mostly, they seem to boil down to, if you liked the first movie, you should like the sequel. Here's what Digital Spy had to say about it.

"#Zombieland2 is a nostalgic trip back to 2009 despite being set in 2019 and the ten years haven't updated its sense of humour. The fresh faces of Zoey Deutch and Rosario Dawson bring a welcome new dynamic to the group. If you loved the first you'll be satisfied with the sequel."

The entire core cast from the original, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrellson and Abigail Breslin have all returned. They're joined by several newcomers in the form of Rosario Dawson, Luke Wilson, Thomas Middleditch and Zoey Deutch. The new additions have earned praise from the early reactions as well, with Deutch's Madison being singled out. Scott Menzel of We Live Entertainment had this to say.

"Zombieland: Double Tap is a bloody blast. This long awaited sequel is well worth the 10 year wait. A twisted blend of comedy & horror with bigger & badder zombies. The entire cast is great but Zoey Deutch as Madison steals every scene & is the film's MVP. #Zombieland2 #DoubleTap"

Ruben Fleischer, who most recently directed Venom, returned to direct the sequel. The original Zombieland was a big hit, grossing $102 million worldwide and earning strong reviews. It's been a full decade since the original arrived in 2009. There has been much talk of a sequel virtually ever since, but it took a very long time for something to materialize. The cast members all became quite busy in the years that followed, as did screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who went on to write the Deadpool movies. But the stars finally aligned and, so it would seem, things worked out just fine.

It's also worth mentioning that several of the reactions warn moviegoers to stay during the credits, as the filmmakers have included a surprise or two. Will any of those surprises be able to match that original Bill Murray cameo? That's a tall order, no doubt but we will know soon enough. Zombieland: Double Tap is set to hit theaters on October 18 from Sony Pictures. Be sure to check out the first reactions from Twitter below.

