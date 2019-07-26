We have a brand new poster for Zombieland Double Tap, which brings back the whole, original gang for some more action in the post-apocalyptic wasteland. It's been just shy of a decade since the original horror/comedy was released and now, we're just a few months away from finally catching up with the shenanigans in Zombieland. To go along with the recently released teaser trailer, Sony has now released this new one-sheet, which brings the action to Washington D.C.

The poster sees Wichita, Tallahassee, Columbus and Little Rock gathered together. Wichita is, very noticeably, rocking a huge gun. Behind them, Washington D.C. is in flames, with the Capitol Building in view. As we saw in the trailer, the makeshift family decides to make their way to the White House to live it up in style. So it's clear that Washington is going to play a major part in the sequel. That could present quite a few opportunities for interesting cameos. For the time being, the studio is leaning heavily on the fact that all four of the core cast members from the original are returning.

Jesse Eisenberg (Columbus), Emma Stone (Wichita), Abigail Breslin (Little Rock) and Woody Harrellson (Tallahassee) are all back. The teaser even made a point of noting how successful they all are, showcasing their various Oscar nominations and, in Stone's case, wins. They'll be joined by some newcomers in the form of Rosario Dawson as Nevada, Zoey Deutch as Madison, Avan Jogia as Berkely, Luke Wilson as Albuquerque and Thomas Middleditch as Flagstaff. As was also revealed in the teaser, and confirmed by director Ruben Fleischer, the concept of doppelgangers for each member of the group is going to be introduced.

Related: Zombieland Double Tap Adds Luke Wilson to Growing Cast

Zombieland 2 picks up a decade after the events of the first Zombieland. The sequel centers on our same group of four survivors, who have managed to stay alive and stay close through the years. Via a string of comic mayhem that spans from the White House and through the country's heartland, these four zombie killers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have started to evolve, as well as some new human survivors. They'll also have to deal with the pains that come along with their makeshift family.

It took a long time for the studio to finally settle down and give this long-awaited sequel the green light. Though, the cast has been incredibly busy in the ensuing years. But things finally worked out. And it certainly doesn't hurt that the crew behind the scenes has a very proven track record as of late. Ruben Fleischer, coming off the success of last year's Venom, returns after helming the original. Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the duo behind the Deadpool franchise, also returned to pen the screenplay, with the help of Dave Callaham (The Expendables, Wonder Woman 1984). Zombieland: Double Tap is set to hit theaters on October 18 from Sony Pictures. Be sure to check out the new poster for yourself below.

IM:O8eBUiaSuN97NbbEYiRolJldBUFlPJ|Zombieland 2 poster Double Tap