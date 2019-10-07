The Red Band trailer for Zombieland Double Tap has landed and it brings back Bill Murray. Fans have been waiting months to see this trailer and find out if Murray is in the movie or not. Thankfully, we get new footage, complete with foul language, and a shot of Murray from the highly anticipated sequel. Director Ruben Fleischer, who also directed Venom (the promotional material really wants us to know that), teased the actor's involvement a few weeks ago, but did not confirm anything.

As for the latest Zombieland: Double Tap trailer itself, it's full of footage we've seen, mixed in with some new action and NSFW jokes including one about President Bill Clinton. The gang is back and doing what they know how to do best, which is poking fun at each other and kill zombies. But this time, the zombies are crazier and they receive some help, though it might not be the kind of help they were hoping for. Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Thomas Middleditch and Luke Wilson join the original cast in the sequel, along with that hoped-for Bill Murray cameo.

A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) have reunited with director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and the original writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool) for Zombieland: Double Tap. In the sequel, written by Reese, Wernick, and Dave Callaham, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.

Zombieland: Double Tap took a long time to come together. The first movie quickly gained a cult audience who were begging for a sequel only a few years after it hit theaters. Director Ruben Fleischer says that they had a tough time coming up with the right storyline because they wanted to step up and do something different from the first installment. Fleischer had this to say about making a sequel.

"We all have so much love for the original. So, we held ourselves to a really high standard as far as making sure that, if we were going to make a sequel, that it be at least as good, if not better, than the original."

Zombieland: Double Tap hits theaters in on October 18th, which is just over a week away. The Red Band trailer should give potential viewers who were on the fence the answer they were looking for. It has the spirit of the original movie, but there are is definitely some new ground being broken at the same time. You can watch the latest Zombieland: Double Tap trailer below, thanks to the Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube channel.