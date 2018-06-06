Zombieland 2 screenwriter Paul Wernick recently revealed that fans would have their wishes granted, "very, very soon." According to a new report, it looks like Sony may have already filmed the sequel in secret and are ready to test screen it. There has been a bunch of talk in regard to Zombieland 2 over the last few weeks, but nothing has been officially confirmed, so if the sequel is already shot and finished, fans are going to be in for a huge shock when Wernick's words of "very, very soon," come true.

Splash Report claims to have an unnamed reliable source who says that a test screening for Zombieland 2, or Zombieland 2: Double Tap as the Preview Free Movies website calls it, will take place tomorrow, June 7th in Long Beach, which is in Southern California. This seems pretty far-fetched, but there is photographic evidence confirming the report. However, that could of evidence could be doctored very easily.

The writers of the cult hit Zombieland have been teasing Zombieland 2 since earlier this year, but talks have gotten more frequent in the past few weeks, giving fans hope that a possible sequel would go into production in early 2019 in hopes for a late 2019 release date. Paul Wernick also recently said that he was "sitting on information" and that he could not "share at this moment." This is all very fishy, but stranger things have happened. Test screenings are obviously a part of the entertainment industry, but could Sony have really already shot Zombieland 2 in complete secrecy?

But there's another interesting twist to this story. The Zombieland 2 screening has since been canceled, which may have been because it was getting reported about. The only part about the test screening that seems off is that movies aren't usually identified by their real title. Fans who sign up for certain sites are often invited to go see a movie for a secret screening, but they are not told what they are seeing. Additionally, viewers are required to sign NDAs to ensure that nothing about the film leaks to the public. We all know how well those NDAs work though...

At this time, it is unknown if the reported screening for Zombieland 2 was canceled because of the news leaking out, or if it was some kind of mistake made by the company holding the test screening. However, if Sony did indeed film Zombieland 2 in secret, we're all going to be hearing about it "very, very soon," to quote screenwriter Paul Wernick. The screening information was all that had leaked. There was no further information in regard to the cast or storyline, so we'll just have to sit back and be patient for now. You can check out the since deleted image of the Zombieland 2 screening over at Splash Report.