Sorry, Zombieland fans. It looks like the rumors swirling around over the past couple of days regarding a potential test screening of Zombieland 2 may have dramatically over exaggerated. Even though there is still hope that the movie could happen in the relatively near future, it appears as though it hasn't been filmed in secret, according to co-writer Rhett Reese. But is there more going on here?

First, a brief recap of recent events. We recently reported on an upcoming test screening being held for a movie titled Zombieland 2: Double Tap. That made it appear as though Sony had somehow managed to shoot the sequel in secret and was planning to screen it to gauge audience reaction. It was then reported that the test screening had been canceled once news started circulating online, as studios like to keep these screenings under wraps, generally speaking. Now, Rhett Reese, who co-wrote the original movie with Paul Wernick, who are both working on the sequel, has taken to Twitter to declare this delightful rumor as fake news. Here's what he had to say about it.

"The stories that a Zombieland sequel is in the can are as fake as fake news gets. Sorry, guys."

For now, it's probably best to take Rhett Reese at his word for now. He and Paul Wernick have champions of Zombieland 2 for a long time and the last thing they would want to do is bum out fans. That said, let's allow for a bit of possibly reckless speculation, shall we? Let's say, somehow, Sony did pull some craziness and managed to shoot this thing in secret. Wouldn't it make sense for someone to come out and try to put out this fire? That's a big if, but we can hold out some hope. Why else would this alleged test screening have been canceled?

The hype for Zombieland 2 has been building ever since last month when Paul Wernick hyped it up during the Deadpool 2 press tour saying, "We're going on the tenth anniversary of Zombieland. Zombieland came out October of 2009. We don't know what you get someone for their tenth anniversary, but it may be a Zombieland 2." He added, "The hope is that we're shooting that thing early 2019 for an October of '19 release, with the original cast, by the way." So even if the movie hasn't already been produced in secret, it looks very much like the movie may finally happen. For real this time.

The original Zombieland was a hit for Sony upon its release in 2009 and helped make big stars of both Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone. Part of the problem in getting the sequel going has been getting their ensemble to have their schedules line up, which makes it all the more unlikely that they actually shot this thing in secret with nobody finding out. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as any more details on the project are made available.