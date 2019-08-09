We have a brand new, international trailer for Zombieland Double Tap. This is one of the most highly-anticipated movies of the fall season and its release is creeping up fast. So far, we've seen just the one, main trailer, which was released by Sony last month, in addition to a couple of posters. Bearing that in mind, any additional footage at this point is valuable. While there's not a ton to speak of, this latest trailer does bring with it just enough new, not-spoilery footage to make it worth watching.

This trailer is a bit more lean than the main trailer. It skips the dramatic bit at the beginning in favor of jumping right to the action and carnage. It also shifts around a lot of the previous footage in a different order, while losing some of the extended bits. However, there are a few, slightly different shots. The main attraction here is an entirely new bit involving a new character by the name of Madison, played by Zoey Deutch, daughter of 80s icon and Back to the Future star Lea Thompson. Madison, at least on first glance, doesn't appear to be the brightest bulb in the bunch. It makes one question how someone like her survived all this time, which will surely be addressed within the sequel's runtime.

The entire core cast from the original is returning, including Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin. New cast members joining in on the action include Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Luke Wilson and Thomas Middleditch. As we saw in the first trailer, there's going to be a bit involving doppelgangers. We've seen the ones for Columbus and Tallahassee, yet it begs the question, who did they get to double Wichita and Little Rock? Who could pass for Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin? That could prove to be a fun reveal come opening weekend.

Related: First Zombieland 2 Poster Pulls the Double Tap at Comic-Con

While it still feels like there is a lot about the movie we don't know, that plot will see the original gang of four, Tallahassee, Wichita, Little Rock and Columbus, making their way to the White House and through the heartland of America. They must face off against various new varieties of zombies that have evolved in the decade since the events of the first installment, as well as some new human survivors, while also having to face the growing pains that come with their snarky, makeshift family.

Ruben Fleischer (Venom) is returning to the director's chair after having helmed the original. Original writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool) also returned to pen the screenplay, with an assist from Dave Callaham (The Expendables). So the entire creative team that helped make the first movie a success is back. It took a very long time to get this sequel made, but will it be worth the wait? We'll know soon enough, as Zombieland: Double Tap is set to arrive in theaters on October 18 from Sony Pictures. Be sure to check out the new international trailer for yourself.