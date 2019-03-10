After years and years of waiting, Zombieland 2, titled Zombieland: Double Tap, is finally in the works. While the studio, for the time being, is keeping a pretty tight lid on things, I recently had the chance to chat with Jesse Eisenberg, who returns as Columbus in the upcoming sequel. Eisenberg was kind enough to provide us with a little bit, in broad terms, of what we can expect from the movie when it arrives later this year.

Jesse Eisenberg was at SXSW in Austin, Texas to promote his new movie The Art of Self Defense, along with the rest of the cast and director Riley Stearns. We'll have the full interview coming down the pipeline at a later date. During the conversation I was able to ask him about Zombieland: Double Tap and, again, while he couldn't reveal too much, in terms of specifics, the actor did promise that they're not going to be content with mediocrity and are doing their best to deliver fans something that will satisfy. Here's what he had to say about it.

"It's going really well. Just resting on our laurels and really cocky [laughs]. No, the opposite. We're working so hard. It's one of these movies that, people loved it for personal reasons. So it's not just a big hit movie. People love it for personal reasons so you want to make sure it's as funny and as personal as the other one."

Zombieland was released in 2009 and was a reasonably big hit at the time, grossing $102 million worldwide. But the movie has managed to maintain a following over the ensuing decade and talk of a sequel has persisted over all those years. Part of the problem has been getting the cast, which also includes Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson and Abigail Breslin, back together again, as well as writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who have since gone on to pen both Deadpool movies and are arguably some of the hottest writers in Hollywood right now.

Point being, this movie is mostly getting made because those that are involved seem to want to make it just as bad as many moviegoers want to see it. While the specifics of what we're going to see unfold largely remain a mystery, it's excellent to know that they're all doing their best to capture that lightning in a bottle once more. This can't be captured in words on a page, but Eisenberg seemed very sincere in speaking about it.

What we know for sure is that several new cast members have boarded the sequel, including Luke Wilson (Old School), Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley), Zoey Deutch (Set It Up) and Rosario Dawson (Daredevil). Ruben Fleischer, who directed the original and is coming fresh off of the surprisingly huge hit Venom, also returns to the director's chair. Zombieland: Double Tap is currently set to hit theaters from Sony Pictures on October 11.