The latest website for Zombieland Double Tap is a hilarious parody of an old MySpace account. It's hard to believe, but there were a lot of people still using MySpace as their social media platform of choice back in 2009 when the first Zombieland hit theaters and became an unexpected hit. Facebook didn't even start making money until 2009 and was still in its infancy as far as the masses catching on at the time. The marketing for Zombieland Double Tap is certainly picking up where the first one left off.

The Zombieland Double Tap MySpace page boasts a custom layout with a special "Z" cursor and even includes the top eight friends feature, which of course includes Tom. The parody site is called "Zomspace: a place for survivors" and it is sure to bring back some decade-old memories of the earlier days of social media, before everybody and their parents were on there and blinging out your page was the thing to do with custom html codes. In other words, this is a great way to promote the sequel and have some fun at the same time.

Zombieland Double Tap reunites Jesse Eisenberg (Columbus), Emma Stone (Wichita), Abigail Breslin (Little Rock), and Woody Harrelson (Tallahassee) as they continue to survive the zombie apocalypse after all of these years. This time around, they will be joined by some new characters, who are also featured on the MySpace parody account page. Newcomers include Rosario Dawson, who plays Nevada, Zoey Deutch as Madison, Avan Jogia as Berkely, Luke Wilson as Albuquerque, and Thomas Middleditch as Flagstaff. From the looks of the promotional material, things have gotten a bit crazier in the last 10 years.

While Zombieland Double Tap isn't even out in theaters, there has already been talks about Zombieland 3. Director Ruben Fleischer recently discussed an idea to keep the franchise moving, which he got from star Emma Stone. According to Fleischer, Stone says they should do a new installment every ten years, noting that they will be able to do so since Woody Harrelson is so healthy. Apparently the joke on set is that Harrelson will outlive them all.

Zombieland Double Tap hits theaters on October 18th and fans are ready for it. It's been ten years since the first installment and a lot of talk about a potential sequel went down in those ten years of waiting and speculating. However, the wait is nearly over and there's plenty of fun things to do before the movie opens in theaters. For starters, there's the Zombieland Double Tap video game on the way, which will be available on October 15th. For those who are a little more on the impatient side, you can head over to Zombieland to check out the MySpace parody and see just how far social media has come since 2009.