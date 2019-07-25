Sony finally unleashed the first trailer for Zombieland Double Tap today, which is a sequel many moviegoers have been waiting for the better part of a decade to see. The entire, original gang is back together and now, director Ruben Fleischer has dished on some plot details for the follow-up to the 2009 horror/comedy classic. We're going to see Tallahassee and the crew living in the White House, brand new zombies and doppelgangers.

Ruben Fleischer revealed some of these new details in an interview in honor of the trailer release. As we see in the footage, Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Wichita (Emma Stone), Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) and Tallahassee (Woody Harrellson) have made their way to Washington D.C. to find a new, fancy home. The action picks up a full decade later and, in that time, they've decided to live it up. Here's what Fleischer had to say about it.

"We find our heroes from the last movie ten years later, as they're just moving into the White House. Tallahassee has a saying, 'Go big, or go home.' They kind of took it to heart and went for kind of the biggest and best home they could find."

The Zombieland Double Tap trailer also reveals a whole bunch of zombies. It's not as though humanity has managed to get things under control. Quite the opposite. Speaking to that, Ruben Fleischer explains there are new, powerful zombies that taking some inspiration from Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator.

"In the 10 years since the first movie, zombies have evolved into different types of zombies. The one that's causing the big threat are the T-800 zombies, that are stronger, faster, harder to kill."

Another big reveal in the footage comes as the group meets some new faces, including a zombie killer named Nevada (Rosario Dawson), a young lady named Madison (Zoey Deutsch) and a hippie musician (Avan Jogia). But it's the gentleman at the end of the trailer played by Luke Wilson and Thomas Middleditch, who clearly resemble Tallahassee and Columbus, that should provide some major comedic relief. Though, Ruben Fleischer doesn't want to say much about them right now.

Related: Zombieland: Double Tap Gets Silicon Valley Star Thomas Middleditch

"We kind of called them 'doppelgängers.' Actually, I'm going to leave to the audience who goes to the movie. I don't want to spoil it too much. I'll just say it's perhaps one of my favorite parts of the whole film. You're gonna have to go see the movie to see what's going on."

The whole doppelganger idea in a zombie apocalypse was memorably brought to the screen by Edgar Wright in his zombie comedy Shaun of the Dead. That was in a brief scene. Here, it seems like it's going to be a big part of the story. To go along with the on-screen cast, writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool) also returned to pen the screenplay. Zombieland: Double Tap is set to arrive in theaters on October 18. This news comes to us via Entertainment Weekly.