Zombieland 2 is going to be making a bit of a time jump. It was recently announced by writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick that the long-awaited sequel is (hopefully) on track to shoot early next year in time for release in October 2019, which would see it released almost exactly a decade after its predecessor. Now, the writing duo has confirmed that Zombieland 2 won't take place right after the events of the first movie. Instead, we're going to move forward by at least a few years.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick recently did a Reddit AMA in order to promote the release of Deadpool 2. During the course of the AMA, someone asked about Zombieland 2. While they couldn't say too much about it at the present time, they did reveal that the sequel won't be picking up directly after the first movie ended. As they explain, that's more of a practicality, given the fact that the cast members have all aged in the years since. Specifically, Abigail Breslin. Here's what they had to say about it.