Sony has released a brand new poster for Zombieland Double Tap. The studio decided to skip out on doing a Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con this year. However, they clearly aren't content to sit out on the action entirely, as they've dropped this one-sheet for one of the most highly-anticipated sequels of the fall movie season. The question now must be asked, are we also going to get a surprise trailer reveal over the weekend?

Before we get too ahead of ourselves on that one, let's focus on what's in front of us as it arrives from the Comic-Con floor. The poster sees a wasteland, in the shape of a number 2, that showcases the landscape our heroes will presumably be facing in the sequel. Most notably, the White House is featured. Are we going to see some semblance of government order pieced back together? Will Columbus and the gang be making their way to Washington D.C.? All we can do is speculate for the time being. The image was shared with the following caption.

"Get ready for seconds... #Zombieland2"

The poster also proudly displays the October 18 release date, which will put it in theaters exactly a decade after its predecessor was released. And that leads us back to our initial question. With the release date just a few months out, one has to imagine Sony is going to release a trailer very soon, if not as I'm writing out this very sentence. So, while it hasn't been confirmed as of this writing, don't be at all surprised to see a teaser trailer making its way online in the extremely near future.

All four of the original main cast members are returning for the sequel, including Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin. Part of what took so long to get this sequel going in the first place had to do with getting their schedules to align, since they've all been very busy in the years that followed the first movie. They'll be joined by Luke Wilson (Old School), Zoey Deutch (Set It Up), Rosario Dawson (Daredevil) and Thomas Middleditch (Godzilla: King of the Monsters). Behind the camera, Ruben Fleischer, coming hot off of last year's Venom, is back in the director's chair, with Deadpool duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick also returning to pen the screenplay.

Zombieland, released in 2009, was a decent hit for Sony at the time, bringing in $109 million worldwide, working from a relatively small $25 million budget. At one point, Amazon tried to turn it into a series, but the idea never made it past the pilot stage. With any luck, we'll have some footage from the sequel online and, as soon as it's made available, we'll be sure to bring it your way. In the meantime, be sure to check out the new poster from the official Zombieland 2: Double Tap Twitter account for yourself below.